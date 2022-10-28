The contents of your holiday packing might change but your suitcase is here to stay. Shopping for suitcases can be a bit tricky, going from shop to shop, since you might not find all the best brands under one roof. And when it comes to suitcases, we need options – how else are we going to pick the best pick for us? So, whether you need a budget-friendly option or some trendy suitcases that represent your style, Amazon has it all. If you are looking for some wide varieties at discounted prices, here are some of the best suitcase brands on Amazon for your next vacation plan.

1. Safari

Safari comes with a range of suitcases – hardside or softside – and whatever be your style, you’re sure to find a suitcase that represents you. There are some never gets old classic suitcases and some really funky suiting the hipster in you suitcases too. And they are one of the super affordable brands as well. Safari suitcases start from ₹2,000 on Amazon and can be really affordable.

2. Skybags

Skybags are for travellers who like to make a style statement everywhere they go. They are also the first Indian brand to manufacture printed polycarbonate luggage. They are a brand from VIP. So, in simple words – a brand you can trust. Skybags suitcases range starts from ₹2,999 on Amazon.

3. American Tourister

Durable, dependable and strong, American Tourister bags are tested in real-world conditions – fully loaded. So, they are ideal for heavy travellers who are always on the go. American Tourister suitcases start from ₹2,990 on Amazon.

4. Aristocrat

Aristocrat is a brand from VIP Industries – India’s largest luggage and travel accessories manufacturer. They come up with some very professional-looking bags. Aristocrat suitcases range starts from ₹2,000 on Amazon.

5. VIP

VIP is India’s largest luggage and travel accessories brand. Started in 1971, it is one of the oldest suitcase manufacturers in India as well. They are a market leader and have acquired some famous brands as well like Carlton, Caprese, etc and have extended their presence in the global market. So, what I’m saying is, VIP is a brand you can trust. VIP suitcases range starts from ₹2,899 on Amazon.

6. Samsonite

Samsonite has a carefully curated, premium selection of suitcases. In the market for 112 years, Samsonite is a very trusted name in the Indian market. If you are looking for the best suitcases brands on Amazon, Samsonite should definitely be on your list. Its suitcase range starts from ₹10,500 on Amazon and is perfect for both business and leisure.

7. Amazon Brand – Solimo

We can’t make a list of the best suitcases brands on Amazon and keep Amazon’s own trusted and budget brand Solimo out of this list, can we? Solimo products are known to be very pocket friendly and at par with quality. Solimo range begins from ₹1959. Solimo offers the best suitcases in different varieties.

8. Wildcraft

One of the most trusted and reputed names in the market, Wildcraft is well known for its quality standards. Known globally, for backpacks Wildcraft also offers a wide range of suitcase bags and trolleys. Although the MRP for Wildcarft suitcases is different, you can get amazing discounts on Amazon, with a starting range of ₹3,998.

9. Carlton

Carlton has been in buisness for over 40 years. They are sleek, tough, stylish and will definitely be the suitcase of choice for people who are always on the go. Not just that, they also provide Airline damage coverage with lifetime warranty – no questions asked. Carlton was acquired by India’s VIP industries in 2004 with a pursuite to expand their business presence. The Carlton suitcase range starts from ₹5,000 on Amazon.

10. Level8

Sleek design, simplicity and durability – if that’s what you are looking for then Level8 is the brand for you. When it comes to Level8, they are the expert leaders in the luggage industry. They are one of the pricey brands on the list, sure, but they deliver quality. In their own words, Level8 is luggage for travelling efficiently. Their range on Amazon goes up to ₹84,700.

