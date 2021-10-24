Your eyes watering, your goosebumps tingling, your hair standing on edge - love is in the air (or it might just be pollen). Either way, Tamil romance films definitely know how to do the job when it comes to shooting an arrow through the viewer's hearts, so check out these romantic masterpieces and then go cry into the pillow. Cheers!

1. Minnale on YouTube

This film stars a very young R. Madhavan as a man who cons his way into a relationship with a woman he loves. You can't have romance without drama however, so when the lies start unfolding, things get a little more complicated.

2. 96 on Amazon Prime Video

This romantic drama about childhood love rekindled later in life is sure to pull at your heartstrings. It stars Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead roles.

3. Kaadhal on Disney+Hotstar

This tragic romantic drama is about a rich family abducting their daughter's lover since they don't approve of their relationship. It stars Bharath and Sandhya in the roles of the lovers separated by circumstance.

4. OK Kanmani on Disney+Hotstar

This 2015 film, otherwise known as O Kadhal Kanmani, stars Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in lead roles of Aditya and Tara. It's about a young couple who fall in love but decide they'd rather live together than get married.

5. Raja Rani on Disney+Hotstar

This film's plot revolves around a couple who had an arranged marriage just to please their parents, and pretty much hate each other in real life. Following a series of incidents however, that hate starts to turn into love. The film stars Arya and Nayanthara as John and Regina.

6. Paruthiveeran on Mzaalo

Eloping seems to be a running theme among Tamil romantic dramas. This period film follows a lower caste man and an upper caste woman getting together despite her family's objections. It stars Karthi and Priyamani, and just a warning - the ending will leave you shook.

7. Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa on Disney+Hotstar

The story of a Hindu man who falls in love with a Christian woman from a traditional family - just the right ingredients for a romantic drama.

8. Bombay on Voot

This film revolves around the love story of a Muslim woman and a Hindu man right in the midst of the 1993 Bombay riots. They must also contend with objections from the family over an inter-religion relationship.

9. Mouna Ragam on Amazon Prime Video

Written and directed by Mani Ratnam, this film follows the story of Divya, who is forced to marry a man of her parents' choosing after the untimely death of her lover.

10. 7G Rainbow Colony on Voot

The story of a young man from a lower economic strata who falls in love with the daughter of a rich businessman. While the plot might seem dated, the twists and turns that make this a bit of a cult classic. It stars Ravi Krishna and Sonia Agarwal in the lead roles.

Aṉupavikka!