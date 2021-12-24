If you have got no plans for Christmas weekend, don't worry we got this for you. We had a plethora of good films to watch in 2021.

But if you are a thriller fan, read on, as we have listed some of the best thriller movies you can binge-watch this weekend.

Here are the 15 best thriller movies that topped the IMDb list in 2021:



1. Muddy

IMDb rating: 9.3

Muddy is the first-ever movie based on 4x4 mud racing. This multilingual film marked the directorial debut of Dr. Pragabhal. The adventurous thrilling movie also has a stellar cast featuring Yuvan Krishna and Ridhaan Krishna in the lead roles.

2. Code Name Abdul

IMDb rating: 9.7

Starring Tanishaa Mukerji, Code Name Abdul falls is not your everyday spy thriller. Four RAW agents in New York have this exclusive mission to complete. But this one keeps you gripping with twists and turns. Not to mention, the most unpredictable ending is worth waiting for.

3. Drushyam 2

IMDb rating: 8.4

Call it the most anticipated film of the year. Drushyam 2 is definitely a worthwhile film. This Telugu remake has some seat edge thrilling elements for you to watch. Will the family be saved this time? You can watch the film on Amazon Prime.

4. Operation Java

IMDb rating: 8.2

This cybercrime thriller is written and directed by Tharun Moorthy. With some jaw-dropping mysteries, it is the story of a group of officers who solve cybercrimes. Call it the victory of the film, it never feels repetitive.

5. Sherni

IMDb rating: 6.8

Amit V. Masurkar's Sherni, starring Vidya Balan in the lead role as IFS officer Vidya Vincent, is a brilliant thriller. It is inspired by the real-life story of Tigress Avni. Though the movie talks about man-eating tigress from Madhya Pradesh, it also brings misogyny and patriarchy that is inflicted in our Indian society.

6. Bob Biswas

IMDb rating: 7.0

We all were intrigued by Bob Biswas's character in Kahaani and now we have a whole new story just about his character. The directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh has Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The story focuses on Bob Biwas and his life as a contract killer.

7. Chhorii

IMDb rating: 7.2

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who played the character of Sakshi has done a great job. It is a thriller-horror story of a young couple who seek refuge in a house hidden inside a sugarcane field. Eight months old Sakshi should save herself and her unborn child from the supernatural powers.

8. Dhamaka

IMDb rating: 7.7

Directed by Ram Madhvani the movie talks about Arjun Pathak, a TV anchor who was demoted to an RJ following his involvement in some corruption. We get to see the insides of the TV industry and how reclaims his lost glory. Kartik's performance in the movie proves how much more potential he holds.

9. Chehre

IMDb rating: 6.6

Directed by Rumi Jaffery, the movie has seasoned actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anu Kapoor, and Emraan Hashmi. The story of an 80-year-old man with an affection for real-life games talks about how everything you do in life has repercussions. There's a lot of shayaris in the movie too.

10. Nightmare Alley

IMDb rating: 7.7

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the story of a mind-reading showman and when he meets his match, a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.

11. Wrath of Man

IMDb rating: 7.1

Wrath of Man is a story of a mysterious and wild-eyed, new security guard. With a dramatic past to seek revenge, the film keeps you glued to the screen.

12. The Tragedy of Macbeth

IMDb rating: 7.5

All about politics and power, The Tragedy of Macbeth is the story of a Scottish lord who is convinced by witches that he will be the next King. With some masterful cinematography, this becomes the perfect drama thriller to watch.

13. Kurup

IMDb rating: 7.5

We have Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Manoj Bajpayee, do you still need a reason to watch this movie? The tale of Sukumara Kurup, who becomes India's one of the most wanted fugitives. Watch it on Netflix.

14. Last Night in Soho

IMDb rating: 7.2

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy from The Queen's Gambit, the story revolves around mind games, fashion, and terror. Someone also called it a modern‑day Hitchcock thriller. That said, go watch it now.

15. What Josiah Saw

IMDb rating: 8.6

For someone who loves horror thrillers, watch this one now. What Josiah saw tells you a story of sins from the past. After two decades, the Graham family reunites at haunted Graham Farm on Willow Road.

