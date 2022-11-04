The Shaadi season is around the corner, and that calls for some travelling. We know how our souls have missed travelling during Covid-19, as even stepping out of our own homes was a danger. While things seem to get a little better, maybe we can think of attending those weddings and travel a little with our trolley bags. Not to mention, the free ka khana is the priority at every wedding.

That said, who doesn’t need a trolley bag to dump all our stuff in just one place? Something that is lightweight to carry all our baggage is scratch resistance- water resistance- looks cool, and the list goes on and on. To keep up with all your excitement to travel, we have picked some of the coolest affordable trolley bags on Amazon, and they’re worth your attention.

1. Aristocrat Jude 66cm Polypropylene Hardsided Medium Luggage 8W Black Strolley: ₹3,099

The Aristocrat trolley bag is 66cm and gives you an effortless luggage experience. It has a sturdy polypropylene shell, which ensures the safety of your belongings from travel mishaps. It is a spacious bag that comes with a combination lock and an 8-wheel trolley that can rotate a full 360 degrees for easy maneuvering. You also get three international warranties covering all manufacturing defects. The product dimension for this trolley bag is 44 x 26 x 66 cm and 3.5 kilograms.

You can buy this trolley bag by clicking on this link.

2. Skybags Trooper Polycarbonate Red and White Hardsided Cabin Luggage: ₹2,999

Bright colours are the vibe of the season, and this trolley bag by Skybags is just keeping up with it. The Sky bag trooper is 55 cm and has printed polycarbonate fard casing. You get 4-wheels for smooth functioning and retractable top and side handles. The product dimension for this trolley bag is 38 x 21 x 55 cm and 2.45 kilograms. Apart from this, you get a beautiful print, combination lock, and full-fabric convipack. It also comes in blue colour which looks super cool.

You can buy this trolley bag by clicking on this link.

3. Skybags Rubik Polyester Softsided Cabin Luggage: ₹3,399

This trolley bag is for someone who likes simple and spacious bags. The SkybagsRubik Polyester is 58 cm and comes with a five years international warranty. You get a combination lock, premium fabric, and spacious interiors in this trolley bag. Furthermore, the product dimension for this trolley bag is 40 x 35 x 68 cm and 4.5 kilograms. What are you waiting for? Grab this bag on Amazon now.

You can buy this trolley bag by clicking on this link.

Also read: 7 Sports Watches Under 1000 That You Can Buy On Amazon.

4. Wrangler 4 Piece Luggage and Packing Cubes Set: ₹19,012

If you’re travelling with your family, this Wrangler 4 Piece Luggage belongs to your suitcase wardrobe now. It has plenty of room for all your family members’ luggage. Nope, I am not bluffing at all. It is a four-piece luggage and packing cubes bag that stores everything in one place. You get four spinner wheels for 360-degree easy and smooth mobility. It comes with luggage units that are expandable and have both top and side carry handles. Furthermore, the product dimension for this trolley bag is 41.91 x 27.94 x 63.5 cm and 7.14 kilograms.

You can buy this trolley bag by clicking on this link.

5. American Tourister Jamaica Polyester Grey Softsided Suitcase: ₹5,699

Buckle up for your next trip with the American Tourister Jamaica Polyester bag. The 80 cm grey soft-sided suitcase is made up of strong material and is durable. You also get a three years international warranty valid across 100 countries. The product dimension for this trolley bag is 49 x 34.5 x 80 cm and 4.1 kilograms. Apart from this, it has a combination lock, 120 liters capacity, and wheels for smooth functioning. You can crack this amazing deal on Amazon.

You can buy this trolley bag by clicking on this link.

Know more: 10 Best Suitcase Brands On Amazon You Can Rely Upon During Those Vacations.

6. Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Cyan Hardsided Medium Trolley Bag for Travel: ₹2,899

If you’re an admirer of sky colour, you can’t say no to this Safari trolley bag. The 65 cm cyan hard-sided bag is big and spacious. Not just travelling, it will also store a lot of stuff when you’re moving out into your new house. The product dimension for this trolley bag is 66 x 47 x 28 cm and 3.3 kilograms. Following the amazing features of this Safari trolley, you get a combination lock, 360-degree wheeling system, water resistance, and durable polypropylene shell. A 3-year international warranty against manufacturing defects.

You can buy this trolley bag by clicking on this link.

7. Safari Ray Polycarbonate Combo Midnight Blue Hardsided Check-in Luggage: ₹4,999

This Safari ray polycarbonate combo set of 2 is perfect for couples. The bag is lightweight and comes with a 360-degree wheeling system. You get a combination lock and two compartments. The product dimension for this trolley bag is 46 x 25 x 65 cm and 6 kilograms.

You can buy this trolley bag by clicking on this link.

We hope you are all prepared now and have already picked a trolley bag for your journey.