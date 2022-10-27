When it comes to buying a watch, there are a lot of things we have to look into, be it the dial size, the belts, and of course, its features. Today with so many options available, your watches tell you more than just time. They have modern designs that boast some amazing features.

So if you are confused about which type of watch to buy, here are a few options that you can pick from.

1. Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch:₹1,599

This Noise smartwatch is the perfect pick with a pocket-friendly price. You get features like 10 days battery life, 60+ cloud-based watch faces, a 1.4″ full touch HD display, 24*7 heart rate monitor smart band, and sleep monitoring. Apart from this, this watch also has 8 sports modes that help you stay fit. There are more than five colours available for this smartwatch. Go pick your favorite.

2. Chumbak Squad 2.0 Smartwatch: ₹1,789

If you are searching for a smartwatch and also something funky, this Chumbak watch belongs to you. It comes with four iconic original Chumbak Bands and a 1.7′ full touchscreen. You can monitor blood oxygen, track your menstrual cycle, sleep quality, continuous heart rate & blood pressure tracking. Keeping up with your fitness game, you have seven sports modes- walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football & calorie burnt monitoring.

3. Fastrack Casual Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch: ₹1,279

This Fastrack casual analog is all you need if you like wearing metal bands. It comes with a silver belt and is made of stainless steel. The case diameter of this product is 52mm x 45mm x 11.8mm and comes with a buckle clasp. Fret not because it also offers a water resistance depth of 50 meters. You also get a 24 months manufacturer warranty.

4. Mens Analogue Quartz Watch with Stainless Steel: ₹1,899

Yet another metal band watch with a super sleek design that totally deserves to be in your watch collection. It comes with a round dial and a black metal belt. This Quartz watch is waterproof daily as it protects you from – rain day, sweating, and daily use water resistant. Apart from this, the product dimensions are 4.6 x 7.2 x 3.2 cm and 190 grams. It also had a one-year domestic warranty from any manufacturing defect.

5. Teal by Chumbak Tribal Elephant Aztec Watch – Multicolour: ₹923

Who knew colourful watches would look so classy and stylish? Well, this Chumbak multicolour watch is serving looks that are different yet very vibrant. It comes with a big round dial and a beautiful elephant print inside. You also get a water resistance depth of 30 meters, and it has a buckle clasp. There are three options available with this model that are hard to say no to.

6. Vibez by Lifelong Ornate Smartwatch for Women: ₹1,799

This watch for women comes with a pretty rose gold colour belt. What’s unique is it is a digital watch with a metal band that looks elegant. You get a round dial with a black display screen. It comes with multiple sports modes like – walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football, trail running, climbing, sit-up, golf, free training, and rowing. It also monitors your body temperature, sleep, and heart rate & SpO2.

7. Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Unisex Activity Tracker: ₹1,647

If you love lavender colour, then this Fastrack watch will woo you away! It’s not only different but also looks super classy. You will get a sporty vibe when you wear this watch This Fastrack smartwatch comes rectangular and has a full-touch colour display. It has some impressive features like a sleep tracker, music control, camera control, phone Finder, breath (feature), idle alert, and also call and social media modifications. Apart from this, you get a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects. Not to mention, it also includes 10+ sports modes and is also water resistant.

8. boAt Wave Call Smart Watch: ₹1,799

Smartwatches are in trend, and who wouldn’t like to keep up with them? This boAt smartwatch is just what you need to follow the trend. It has a sleek design, and the black colour looks super classy. Talking about its features, you get multi-sport modes, and it comes with a 1.69” HD display. Apart from this, there is Bluetooth calling, a dial pad, 150+ watch faces, and a highly responsive 2.5D curved touch interface. This boAt smartwatch is lightweight and also keeps a check on your blood oxygen level, heart rate, and SpO2 monitor. It also stands out as you get guided breathing to help you relax and embrace mindfulness.

With so many good options available to shop from we hope you have picked a favourite and get the best Diwali deal!