Beyoncé Sharma Jayegi, the item song from Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli, has been renamed as Beyonse Sharma Jayegi.

If you also missed out the difference like me, check the spelling. It's Beyonse instead of Beyonce.

Yup, that's the difference.

It is being believed that the spelling was changed after the song received heavy bashing on social media soon after its release. People also called it out for its controversial lyrics.

Ho tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyonce sharma jaayegi.

Earlier, Khaali Peeli's director Maqbool defended the song's lyrics and told HT that the song wasn't racist.

First, without any hesitation or excuses we want to apologise to anyone offended. We assure you that the lyric in question was never intended racially. In fact, the term ‘goriya’ has been so often and traditionally used in Indian songs to address a girl, that it didn’t occur to any of us to interpret it in a literal manner.

Waiting to see how this modification makes a huge difference.