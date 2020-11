Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur has emerged as one of the most love crime-dramas, with its second season becoming the most-watched show on the service in India, after just a weeks of its release.

And now the network has approved renewing the show for a third season. And considering the way season 2 ended, the audience can't wait for Season 3 to return to our screens ASAP.

Ab hoga Kaleena bhaiya ka bhaukaal!