Following the much-anticipated release of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film is currently streaming on Netflix. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a sequel to the cult comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar in 2007.

The film appears to have bombed on the OTT platform, despite the box office collections indicating otherwise. The audience has been debating if the sequel is better than Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa. However, early Twitter reviews indicate that the sequel falls well short of the prequel.

Aside from criticising the story line, netizens believe Tabu's performance is the only thing worth watching.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has a CGI black cat and it’s so terrible it’s like the makers haven’t ever seen a cat 😅😂😭 — Abdullah Deewana (@JeanDmello) June 19, 2022

The fact that bhool bhulaiya 2 grossed 150 crores at the box office tells me everything I need to know about what's wrong with the Indian audience 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Indraneel Deshmukh (@TheMed_hatter) June 20, 2022

I willingly watched Bhool Bhulaiya 2. My last 2 brain cells are dead. — Dodo // inactive (@Dododhru) June 19, 2022

Watched Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and the only relatable part was when someone says "chali ja mujhe sona hai" to the ghost — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) May 29, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is such a crap movie! I was so excited for it & it not only disappointed me but also made me a little furious about their same old ghisa pita plot. Showing Brahmins as thugs, Aghoris as dark & evil. Ugghhh! Grow up Bollywood! Tabbu and Rajpal were talent wasted. — Shaily Singh (@ShailySinghP) June 20, 2022

Watching Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Pretty impressive how bad it is. — extreme intellectual kuttoosan (@jijinjohn) June 19, 2022

the only time I laughed watching Bhool Bhulaiya 2 was when I saw Anju Manju reading 6th class NCERT history books — prerna (@sgr____A) June 20, 2022

No hope from a country where Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a superhit. — Commoner (@Sadharan_) June 21, 2022

The reality is, bad movies might work in theatres but won't work in OTT...Housefull 4, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 all fall into that category only...Mentality of most of people to timepass makes film hit in theatres but in OTT no one watches for timepass... — harsh raj (@sonuprince1993) June 20, 2022

How tf did bhool bhulaiya 2 crossed 200 crores.. fuckin cringe 🤢 — K.G🌜 (@notfunnyKG) June 20, 2022

I have no words i wasted 2 fvcking hours of my day watching bhool bhulaiya 2

Acting was so so overall , jokes were so fvvcking dry

Plot? 5 yr old can come up with that plot

Lines were corny af

So disappointing — Rashmiता⁷ ☾ (@JOONMOONER) June 20, 2022

watched bhool bhulaiya 2 yesterday, it's literally filled w jokes from reels and shit lol, should've been named "bhool bhulaiya gen z version". — srija (@srija_05) June 20, 2022

Bhool bhulaiya 2 tells us that humans have become worse than ghosts — Vaibhav Arora (@Vaibhavtwts) June 20, 2022

Kartik plays Ruhaan, a con artist who allegedly converses with ghosts. Tabu portrays the dual roles of Anjulika and Manjulika, while Kiara plays his onscreen love interest who invites him to her haunted Rajasthan mansion.

So far, the film has made a total of ₹182 crore at the Indian box office. According to trade analysts, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has set new records for fifth weekend box office revenues.