Just when we thought Diwali couldn’t get more lit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 decided to drop its banger of a title track, and we are still recovering from the goosebumps overload! T-Series, the masterminds behind the horror-comedy franchise, just dropped this insane musical collaboration that has the internet screaming “Fire trackkk!” on loop.

And why wouldn’t they? I mean, we’re talking about Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, Mr. Worldwide Pitbull, and the OG Neeraj Shridhar coming together for a track composed by none other than Tanishk Bagchi and Pritam. The duo that’s practically synonymous with Bollywood’s musical hits. Now, add Kartik Aaryan’s killer dance moves, and we’ve got a song that’s got the whole internet buzzing.

Fans wasted no time flooding the comments section. “Kartik × Neeraj × Pritam × Diljit × Pitbull = Totally Goosebumps,” one excited fan wrote, capturing our exact emotions! Another user pointed out the genius nod to the iconic “Hey Hari Ram” meme, saying, “That part was pure nostalgia!”

Speaking of Pitbull, he’s not just bringing his global vibe; he’s listing out Indian cities and belting out the classic ‘Hare Ram, Hare Ram, Hare Krishna Hare Ram’ chorus. Who knew Mr. 305 could vibe with Bhool Bhulaiyaa so hard? It’s giving us major flashbacks to when he teamed up with Priyanka Chopra for Exotic!

Oh, and did we mention, Vidya Balan is back as the spine-chilling Manjulika?! Plus, with Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, and Triptii Dimri in the cast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is setting itself up as the ultimate Diwali blockbuster. But here’s the kicker – it’s set to clash with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Yep, this Diwali is going to be a box office war, and honestly, we are here for all of it!

Get your popcorn ready, folks. This one’s going to be a bhoot of a ride!