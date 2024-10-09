Rooh Baba is back, and so is Manjulika, but hold on, because things are about to get even wilder! The much-anticipated trailer for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3′ has finally hit the internet, sending waves of excitement through the fandom.

Just in time for Diwali, this latest installment of the beloved horror-comedy franchise promises to deliver a heady mix of thrills, chills, laughter, and a sprinkle of romance!

The trailer kicks off with a gripping narration about Rakhtghat—a town infamous for its deadly power struggles. Enter Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, who learns he’s the town’s ruler (you know, no big deal), but things get really interesting when he finds himself pursued by not one, but TWO Manjulikas. Yep, it’s true! The queen of the haunted realm, Madhuri Dixit, is joining Vidya Balan, who is reprising her iconic role as Manjulika after a jaw-dropping 17 years. Talk about a legendary showdown!

The trailer builds suspense as both Madhuri and Vidya face off against Rooh Baba, asking the burning question: Who is the real Manjulika? This showdown is just one of the many thrilling moments teased in the trailer that has fans buzzing with anticipation. And let’s not forget the incredible supporting cast featuring the ever-hilarious Rajpal Yadav and Rajesh Sharma, because what’s a horror-comedy without a dose of laughter?

Before the trailer dropped, the teaser had already set social media ablaze, showcasing Balan’s vengeful spirit doing her iconic moves that fans know and love. And in case you were wondering, Triptii Dimri steps in as Kartik’s love interest, adding yet another layer to this multi-dimensional narrative.

As the third film in the franchise, which kicked off with the original ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ in 2007 and continued with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in 2022, this new chapter promises to keep the winning formula alive. It’s a delightful blend of humor and horror, complete with unexpected plot twists that fans can’t get enough of.

So mark your calendars and prepare for a Diwali that’s spookier than ever! With laughter, thrills, and a bit of romance, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is shaping up to be the ultimate festive treat! What are you most excited to see—Rooh Baba’s antics, the Manjulika showdown, or the hilarious chaos that is sure to ensue?

Let the countdown to the spook-fest begin!