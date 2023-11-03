Nearly 18 years after Javed Jaffrey’s iconic commentary for Takeshi’s Castle formed core memory, Amazon Prime India has reprised the show. To cater to the new audience whilst tapping into the nostalgic element linked with the show, Bhuvan Bam took to the role of the new commentator in his widely loved Titu Mama avatar.

The first season of Takeshi’s Castle on Amazon Prime is streaming now a total of eight episodes are already out. Naturally, fans of the show and Bam have been quick to watch and react to the show and their verdict is that they love it.

From missing the OG Javed Jaffrey while admiring Bam to loving the punches by Titu Mama, here’s how people are reacting.

Not just these, a lot of people also took to X lauding the show. Take a look:

It took me 2.5 hours to watch 3 eps of Takeshi's Castle, with each episode of 30 mins because there were so many hilarious jokes that had me cracking up & I couldn't resist watching them again & again😂😂 @Bhuvan_Bam you absolutely nailed it with your commentary it's top-notch! pic.twitter.com/bMJgs4MekN — geetika.bbian (@bbianforever) November 2, 2023

Field koi v ho #bhuvanbam ka jaadu chal hi jata h…🔥 Takeshi's castle is Trending on #1, nh dekhi to abhiii dekho only on @PrimeVideoIN ,90s kid bachpan ki yaadein taaza kro or baki bache nai yadein banao🤭pr dkhna jrur #Bhuvanonprime in titu mama style😎 #TakeshisCastle pic.twitter.com/lfvHEUrvBM — Rani🐝🐝 (@Bhuvan__Rani) November 3, 2023

The new Takeshi's Castle isn't meant for direct comparison with the old series. The decision to approach BB instead of JJ was made by the show makers, and BB paid tribute to Jaaved in the show and interviews also. Given the character of Titu Mama, some explicit humor was expected — TCfansiteIN (@TakeshisIndia) November 2, 2023

#BhuvanOnPrime to do his OWN thing.



Who thought a character created for a YouTube channel will graduate to become a standalone voice for an International Series like Takeshi’s Castle.



It’s a win for everybody who believe in their dreams. Trust me, no dream too big!… https://t.co/pln0r89UoD — Rohit Raj (@Rohitonweb) October 25, 2023

Bhuvan Bam lends his distinctive voice and unique humor as commentator in the brand-new season of Takeshi's Castle reboot dubbed in Hindi. #TakeshisCastleIndia S1 (2023) ft. @Bhuvan_Bam, now streaming on @PrimeVideoIN.#TakeshisCastle pic.twitter.com/V0IFdN4wnS — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) November 2, 2023

Looks like Bhuvan Bam understood the assignment to keep his viewers entertained while, of course, maintaining his unique flavour to the newer audience and his fans.