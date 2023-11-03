Nearly 18 years after Javed Jaffrey’s iconic commentary for Takeshi’s Castle formed core memory, Amazon Prime India has reprised the show. To cater to the new audience whilst tapping into the nostalgic element linked with the show, Bhuvan Bam took to the role of the new commentator in his widely loved Titu Mama avatar.

The first season of Takeshi’s Castle on Amazon Prime is streaming now a total of eight episodes are already out. Naturally, fans of the show and Bam have been quick to watch and react to the show and their verdict is that they love it.

From missing the OG Javed Jaffrey while admiring Bam to loving the punches by Titu Mama, here’s how people are reacting.

Instagram Prime Video India | Takeshi’s Castle Reactions
Not just these, a lot of people also took to X lauding the show. Take a look:

Looks like Bhuvan Bam understood the assignment to keep his viewers entertained while, of course, maintaining his unique flavour to the newer audience and his fans.