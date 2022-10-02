Bigg Boss is back with all the glam, entertainment, and more – the premiere night is proof of it. From the unveiling of the grand circus-themed house to some grand introductions and performances, the last episode was quite the premiere night. Clearly, we are looking forward to a lot more entertainment in today’s episode.

So we suggest, you sit tight and get your snacks as we list fresh updates from the show. Stay tuned for all the live updates from episode 2 of Bigg Boss 16!

21:30 – Tasks were divided among contestants, and Sajid Khan shared that he does dishes well. So, he could easily do that in the Bigg Boss house. Along with that, Tina was asked about whom she’d like to share her bed with.

21:33 – Bigg Boss called Abdu and Sajid to ask Sajid Khan to be Abdu’s translator, since he’s not well-versed with Hindi. Sajid Khan was asked to make the announcement for the rest of the house.

21:36 – Abdu asked Bigg Boss for weights to use for exercising.

21:39 – Tina was questioned if she had left the gas stove switched on, while she denied leaving it switched on.

21:40 – Day 1 starts with Chennai Express’ music as the wake-up song and a lot of energy from the contestants.

21:45 – Tina asked MC Stan about his real name and the story behind ‘MC’. He shared that he never attended college, and rapped for the house as everyone joined him in the dining area.

21:48 – Bigg Boss gathered everyone in the garden area, asking them about their expectations. It was then conveyed to them that old strategies and systems won’t work, and they need to change with it. Given the new changes, there will be no wake-up song this season, henceforth. For Bigg Boss 16, contestants will have to gather under the sign in the garden and sing the anthem, each morning.

21:59 – The phone rang and Tina picked up, and the person on the other side mentioned that he’s apparently Aamir Khan. He then asked for Shalin, and assigned him a task to jump into the pool. Not convinced with his first dive into the pool, he asks Shalin to do it again, and then the third time.

22:05 – The phone rang again, and this time the person on the other side was apparently Hrithik Roshan. He asked Gautam to show that he’s as fit as the actor, and then also do the signature step from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, in each room.

22:11 – Tina was assigned the task through the phone, and she was asked to sing Dil Deewana with Abdu in the garden area. This was followed by Archana getting the task to write the word ‘ bekaar‘ on the forehead of someone she considers useless. She chose Nimrit.

22:28 – MC Stan was called in by Bigg Boss and conveyed that he’s not connecting well with the participants. He even mentioned that the artist does not seem as comfortable in the house, as he is otherwise.

22:45 – MC Stan and Gautam got into a fight regarding house chores, which Sajid asked them to resolve and move on.

22:47 – Tina and Sreejita were called in by Bigg Boss, where he asked about their rapport and relationship which seems cold and hence lacks clarity for the viewers.

22:58 – The day ended with contestants talking about Sajid Khan being in the house, and a sneak peek into the upcoming episode.

And now we wait for the upcoming episodes because there’s clearly a lot that’s happening.