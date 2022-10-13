Bigg Boss 16 has created all sorts of stir with its theme, twists and of course the entertaining contestants. And among all Bigg Boss 16 contestants, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is emerging as one of the ‘fan favourites’ so far in the Bigg Boss 16.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bio

An extremely popular face on Indian Television, Priyanka Chahar hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. She was born on 12 August 1996. The actress started her career as a model and debuted in the TV show Gathbandhan. She changed her name from Priya to Priyanka, after her numerologist suggested her to do the same. Priyanka completed her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jaipur.

The actress is known for portraying Tejo Sandhu in Colors TV’s Udaariyan, and saw a massive increase in her fan following ever since the show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Family Members & Relationship

Priyanka is unmarried and not much known is known about her relationships. In an interview, she shared that she’s open to love and the idea of finding a relationship at the Bigg Boss house. However, fans always loved her chemistry with co-star Ankit Gupta on Udaariyan. Her family, including her sisters and brother are in the Indian army. She also grew up in the army quarters, where she lived with her family.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Net Worth, Income & Salary

Priyanka has appeared in Punjabi music videos like Online by Babbu Mann, Mai Bewafa by Ishan Kouran and Hanju by Robin Sidhu. Reportedly, her net worth is estimated to be around ₹5-10 Crore. According to reports, the actress charges ₹5 Lakhs per week for shows, and she also earns through brand endorsements.

Social Media Handle & Other Contact Details

Priyanka Chahar is quite active on Instagram and regularly shares content. She has 1.1M followers on Instagram and posts a lot of reels from her sets, during the filming of her TV shows.

Some Interesting Facts About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

1. She was cast in a German film called The Girl With The Indian Emerald, early in her career.

2. She’s an animal lover.

3. She has appeared in the episodic TV show, Savdhaan India.

4. She’s watched only one season of Bigg Boss herself.

5. She started working at the age of 17.

6. She earned ₹2,000 for her first gig as an anchor for Dainik Bhaskar.