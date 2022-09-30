The OG show of drama, fun, and romance is coming back! Yup, Bigg Boss season 16 will hit our screens on 1st October 2022, and we are already smelling lots of juicy drama. Call it a guilty pleasure or what you are going to stick to that screen like us to watch the show.

Among the many things undiscovered, we still don’t know the person behind Bigg Boss chahtein hain…( the voice is intimidating though, and has been consistent for all the seasons). Like every year, Salman Khan will be the host of the show, and we are looking forward to it.

Giving a little insight into what Bigg Boss season 16 will look like, Salman Khan in the promo said:

Mogambo ab kabhi khush nahi hoga kyunki ab sabko darr lagega Bigg Boss se, Bigg Boss 16 game badlega kyunki Bigg Boss ab khud khelega.

Without further delay, let’s find out the Bigg Boss 16 contestants list and pick our favorites already .

1. Abdu Rozik

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan confirmed the first guest of Bigg Boss season 16 and said:

It is great, he does not understand Hindi but can sing Hindi songs

Abdu Rozik is a popular figure on the internet and is totally looking forward to being a part of the show as he said:

I am very happy. I am excited to go inside the house. I love everyone and please support me.

2. Tina Datta

Tina Datta has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. She gathered fame with her show Uttaran and has only excelled. We saw her in shows like Shani, Daayan, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7. She hinted at her presence in Bigg Boss season 16 and said:

I have been approached for the last few years. Firstly, Bigg Boss makes me nervous. It’s a challenging show and being around cameras for 24 hours along with the judgements happening outside is very very tough. However, it’s not that I am not up for challenges. It’s just that things have not worked out in the past for various reasons and if I take on the show, I would want to be prepared with everything to the Tee. Every year I receive congratulatory messages as the media and everyone is convinced that I am doing the show when I am actually watching it on the outside as an audience. And trust me the thought of being locked up in the house gives me chills!

3. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a part of the television industry and known for her characters Meher and Seher in the show Choti Sardarni.

4. Sreejita De

Sreejita is another confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss. She was last seen in a reality show Yehh Jadu Hai Hinn Ka, which ended in 2020.

5. Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul started her career with DID Lil’ Masters and was also seen in the show Chandragupt Maurya. She talked about being a part of the show and said:

I am not that nervous about it but surely my co-contestants shall be as they will have to watch out for me.

6. Gautam Singh Vig

Gautam Singh Vig is a television actor and also a social media influencer. He has been a part of the popular TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

7. Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot has been in the television industry for a long time and is known for his character Keshav Goradia in the Naagin. Shalin was also a part of the show MTV Roadies.

8. Manya Singh

Femina Miss India runner-up Manya Singh is a confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss season 16. She has been a part of a few brand commercials and is all set to make her Bigg Boss debut.

9. Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya Sharma made her Bollywood foray in Ranchi Diaries and is now confirmed to be a part of Bigg Boss season 16.

10. Gori Nagori

Like every year, we have contestants outside the industry. We had Sapna Choudhary for a season, and this year the makers decided to Gori Nagori. She is a renowned dancer from Haryana.

11. MC Stan

MC Stan is a rapper from Pune, who started his career at the age of 12 singing qawwali. He is a popular face on the internet and has worked with famous rapper Raftaar.

12. Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare is a television actor and winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season two. He has been a part of many reality shows including MTV Roadies.

13. Ankit Gupta

Ankit won our hearts with his performance as Fateh in the show Udaariyaan. He talked about being a part of reality shows for money and said:

The only way to get me into a reality show is money. Everybody knows that I am a very private and introverted person. I keep my personal life very private. I think I would only do the reality show, because of money.

Reports claim this is not the complete list for Bigg Boss season 16 and there are many other names speculated:

1. Farmani Naaz

2. Munawar Faruqui

3. Twinkle Kapoor

4. Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu)

5. Ankita Lokhande

6. Vivian Dsena

7. Kanika Mann

8. Shivin Narang

Big Boss season 16 will be aired on Colors TV, and you stream the show online on Voot App. In the last season, TV actress Tejasswi Prakash lifted the Bigg Boss trophy. Well, we cannot miss out on the fun Rakhi Sawant and Dolly Bindra brought to the show, and we hope the new contestants live up to entertaining us to that level. Now that Koffee with Karan is over, I am rooting for Big Boss, don’t you agree?

