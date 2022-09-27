Bigg Boss 16 premiers on 1st October 2022. And while Bigg Boss fans and fan pages are all predicting the contestants for the new season, let’s look back at the most popular contestants from the previous seasons jinki rivalry ke charche aaj bhi hote hain.

Before we proceed any further, let’s face it! You may be an enthusiastic Bigg Boss fanatic or a passionate BB roaster, the show is one of the most popular ones in the Indian reality TV setting.

Here are 10 Bigg Boss rivalries that became the highlight of the season.

1. Shweta Tiwari & Dolly Bindra from Bigg Boss 4

Salman Khan’s first season of hosting Bigg Boss was season 4 of the reality show. The show witnessed popular celebrities like Shweta Tiwari, The Great Khali, Samir Soni, Sara Khan, and Manoj Tiwari, among others. While the show seemed to run fair and square, BB added fierce Dolly Bindra as a wild-card contestant. Dolly shared a not-so-good history with co-contestant Shweta, and their personal odds turned into the biggest rivalry of the season.

2. Urvashi Dholakia & Delnaaz Iraani from Bigg Boss 6

Delnaaz and Urvashi were friends for a long time before joining Bigg Boss 6. While the duo seemed to share a cordial bond in the initial episodes of the season, they drifted apart as the days progressed. These differences sprouted from misunderstanding and a lack of candid conversation. However, while speaking to News18, Delnaaz revealed that the two mended their differences when they came out of the show.

3. Gauhar Khan & Tanisha Mukherjee from Bigg Boss 7

The two finalists of BB7, Gauhar and Tanisha, had an air of animosity looming between them. Their coldness towards each other peaked during a task when Kushal and Tanisha had an ugly brawl, and Salman later reprimanded the former for his behaviour. Gauhar defended Kushal in front of Salman. Soon after, when Kushal was evicted from the show on the pretext of violent behaviour against another co-contestant, Andy, Gauhar took a bold decision to step out with him.

4. Karishma Tanna & Gautam Gulati in Bigg Boss 8

Gautam Gulati and Karishma Tanna were the finalists of Bigg Boss Season 8. Right from the beginning of this immensely successful season, Karishma and Gautam’s bond turned sour as the former applied the chilly paste on the latter during a task. While Karishma accused Gautam of abusing her, the latter blamed her for prompting the housemates to corner him. Their rivalry remained palpable throughout the season as the duo claimed the top two spots in the Grand Finale.

5. Prince Narula & Rishabh Sinha from Bigg Boss 9

Rishabh Sinha came as a wild card contestant on the 22nd day of Bigg Boss 9 with a dapper entry. While Rishabh shared the MTV roots with his co-contestant, Prince, the duo exchanged cold vibes most of the season. However, their individual personalities came across as strong and entertaining to the audience, and both went on to become the top 2 finalists of the season.

6. Hina Khan & Shilpa Shinde from Bigg Boss 11

You may have noticed that the most popular BB rivals often become the top two contestants of the season with a staunch fan following. So was the case with Bigg Boss 11 rivals Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. Both the contestants were often seen engaged in a bitter war of words with their opposite personalities and different point of view. The two ladies had a massive fan following and extensive fan pages, which were also at odds with each other.

7. Shilpa Shinde & Vikas Gupta from Bigg Boss 11

Besides Shilpa and Hina, another prominent rivalry of BB 11 was the one between Shilpa and Vikas. The latter was a part of the production team of the popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, where Shilpa played the character of Angoori Bhabhi. Their bitter history and rivalry became the highlight of their season as the duo was often seen arguing on personal as well as BB-related stuff.

8. Rubina Dilaik & Rahul Vaidya from Bigg Boss 14

Once again, the two most prominent contestants of BB house ended up becoming arch-rivals and finalists of the season. While equations in the BB14 house kept fluctuating, the animosity between Rahul and Rubina remained palpable throughout the season. The two were often spotted engaged in a bitter row on different issues in several episodes. However, with their charisma and individuality, the two earned a massive fan-following and love in their BB season.

9. Pratik Sehajpal & Karan Kundra from Bigg Boss 15

The last season of BB was quite a rollercoaster ride. But one prominent rivalry that emerged during the season was the one between Pratik and Karan. The former was a contestant on MTV Love School Season 3, where Karan was the host and Guru. Because of the nature of their relationship in the MTV show, Pratik was often seen conflicted with regard to his equation with Karan. They were often spotted aggressively fighting and reconciling with each other. However, one thing that remained constant was that the two played from opposite sides, and their rivalry became one of the most memorable aspects of their season.

10. Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz from Bigg Boss 13.

In case you’re wondering, I saved the best one for the last. Bigg Boss 13 is perhaps the most popular of all BB seasons because of the strong and entertaining bunch of personalities who graced the show. The two most popular contestants of BB 13, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, became the top two finalists of the season. They were strong, aggressive, and deeply individualistic. They began as friends and later became foes midseason, while there were fans who kept on relishing the two together. Both Sidharth and Asim became extremely popular and earned a massive fan base through their season.

Which is your favourite Bigg Boss season? And who was your favourite contestant?