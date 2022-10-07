Bigg Boss 16 just made it to our screens and it reminded us of why the OG drama show has such immense popularity. The most important element of the show are contestants and the rest is the entertainment they offer. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has made it to Bigg Boss season 16 and it looks like she is slaying it already as reports claim she regained her captaincy this week!

Her rap performance with MC Stan became the highlight of the show. We have compiled some interesting stories about Nimrit before she became a contestant at Bigg Boss 16. Read on.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Bio:

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a part of the television industry and known for her characters Meher and Seher in the show Choti Sardarni. She was born on 11 December 1994 in New Delhi. Besides being an actress, she is also a model, lawyer, and social activist. Nimrit was among the top 12 Femina Miss India in 2018 and won the title Miss India Manipur 2018.

She did her schooling at St. Mark’s Sr. Sec. Public School, Meera Bagh, New Delhi, and later did her graduation with LLB. Nimrit stepped into the entertainment industry in 2018 and appeared in many music videos. Bigg Boss 16 is not her first reality show as she participated in Khatra Khatra Khatra and The Indian Game Show. She also made an appearance in a web series called Heera Mandi.

Nimrit got candid about her mental condition and said:

When you come from a middle-class family, it’s in your DNA to work hard. (But) your identity just cannot be your work. You cannot become a machine or puppet who works on a loop. It was a process for me to understand (it). When I would sit with my psychiatrist, I would share what I was feeling, and he would explain it to me, and then I started reading about it. I realised many have faced this situation at one point in their lives.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Family Members & Their Relationship:

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is fondly called Nims by her loved ones and belongs to a Sikh Khatri family in New Delhi. Her father Surpal Singh Ahluwalia is an Army officer posted in Manipur and her mother Inderpreet Kaur Ahluwalia is a school principal. Nimrit has a younger brother, Arpit Singh Ahluwalia who is currently studying at Drexel University, USA.

There’s not much known about her relationship status but she is presently focusing on her career and herself.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Net Worth, Income & Salary:

Nimrit has been a part of the entertainment industry for quite some time now and it has been her source of income. She has worked on many reality shows and music and her estimated net worth is around Rs. 7 crores.

Social Media Handle & Other Contact Details:

Nimrit holds a massive fan following on social media and is also a mental health advocate. She has 1 million followers on Instagram and is quite active on social media. You will see her posts about book recommendations and her portraits which are perfectly aesthetic!

Some Interesting Facts About Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia:

Nimrit in her initial days was a part of theatre for almost 15 years. She has appeared in a music video “Masstaani” with B Praak. Following her social work, Nimrit has interned with the Ministry of Women & Child Development in association with UN Women, New Delhi. She is a Jazz dancer and loves to travel when she gets time.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also said Gauhar Khan is her inspiration for Bigg Boss 16. So far, she has impressed the janta and we wait to see more of her.

