Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang with a diverse contestant pool. While some Bigg Boss 16 contestants are well-known faces, others are relatively lesser-known. Tina Datta is one of the well-known contestants in the show, thanks to her acting stints in the popular TV show Uttaran.

It was a delight for her fans to see her on the screen after a long time and they only wanna know more about her. So, here’s everything about Tina Datta, from her biography to her relationship and more!

Tina Datta Bio

Tina Datta’s real name is Tanisha Datta, and she was born on November 27, 1991, in Kolkata. She started her acting career at the age of 5 with a show called Sister Nivedita. She didn’t let her acting stints come in the way of her education and completed her schooling at St. Paul’s Boarding & Day School in Khidderpore, Kolkata. She holds an English Honors degree from the University of Calcutta.

She raised to fame with her roles in the TV show Uttaran. After that, she also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. She has also been a part of TV shows like the mythological show Shani and the supernatural horror series Daayan. She has also starred in several Bengali TV shows and movies.

Tina Datta Family Members & Their Relationship

Tina Datta was born in a middle-class Hindu Bengali family. Her family loving calls her Tinzi. She has a brother named Debraj Datta, whom she shares a close bond with. Coming to her romantic relationships, she had an affair with Supervising Producer Mahesh Kumar Jaiswal. Later, she also dated businessman Paresh Mehta.

Tina Datta’s Net Worth, Income & Salary

Tina Datta’s major source of income is her acting and participation in several reality shows. Although she has not been a part of any shows in the past three years, she still has had a good career. Her net worth is estimated at approximately ₹10 crores.

Social Media Handle & Other Contact Details

Tina Datta has been very active on social media, especially on Instagram. She posts regularly on Instagram and has 2.9 million followers. Since she is locked in the Bigg Boss 16 house now, her account is being handled by her team. Not just Insta, she is also active on Twitter and has over 40k followers.

Some Interesting Facts About Tina Datta

1. Tina Datta made her acting debut as a child artist at the age of 5.

2. She has acted in over 10 shows and 5 movies.

3. It’s not the first time she is entering the Bigg Boss house. She also has guest appearances in Bigg Boss 5 and Bigg Boss 14.

4. She has participated in several reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Comedy Circus, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 7, Comedy Nights With Kapil, etc.

5. She had major differences with her Uttaran co-star, Sreejita De, about who should be credited as the lead actress.

Tina Datta is undoubtedly one of the fan favourites on Bigg Boss 16. We can’t wait to be a part of her journey in the Bigg Boss house and are vouching for her to be one of the finalists on the show.