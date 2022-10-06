Bigg Boss often brings new and famous personalities to our television screens. These personalities hail from all sections of the media. Bigg Boss 16 is no exception. With its twists and turns, new contestants become audience favourites and this time, it is MC Stan who has also won Salman Khan’s heart.

MC Stan Bio

MC Stan is a rising name in the Indian hip-hop culture scene. Altaf Shaikh took the stage name, MC Stan, and went on to perform alongside rappers such as Emiway Bantai and Raftaar. He was raised in Pune, Maharashtra. The 23-year-old shot to fame after his rap battle with Emiway Bantai, Wata, crossed nine million views on YouTube. MC Stan also knows b-boying and beatboxing. He started singing qawwali when he was 12 years old. He is influenced by Eminem. He chose the name ‘Stan’ because Eminem fans are called Stans.

MC Stan Family Members & Their Relationship

Not much is known about MC Stan’s family, but his lyrics are proof that he is close to his mother. His elder brother introduced him to rap. The rapper has also faced flak for his violent lyrics. At the Bigg Boss 16 premiere, he made revelations about his name and his family. He revealed that he entered the show to clear the controversies around him and stated that he is dating Anam Sheikh.

MC Stan Net Worth, Income & Salary

The rapper has disclosed that he earns well through his performances and social media accounts. It is estimated that his net worth stands at around ₹20 crore. MC Stan often flaunts a necklace with a diamond-studded ‘Hindi’ pendant. It is estimated that the pendant is worth ₹1.5 crores. He also has a customised diamond pendant in the symbol of the Indian rupee.

Social Media Handle & Other Contact Details

MC Stan has two million followers on Instagram. He has more than two million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Some Interesting Facts About MC Stan

His fans call him the Tupac of India. He has the letters S, T, A, and N tattooed on his fingers, along with other tattoos.

Some of MC Stan’s popular songs are Khuja Mat (2019), Snake (2021), Ek Din Pyaar (2021), Broke Is A Joke (2021), Basti Ka Hasti (2022), and more.

MC Stan has been keeping a low profile in the Bigg Boss 16 house. He recalled how his mother warned him against getting into controversies. He spoke about how he is planning to leave the show. But we all know that the show pushes the contestants to their limits with unlimited twists and turns. Only time will show what MC Stan really has in store for the audience and his fans.

