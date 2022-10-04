Welcome to Bigg Boss, the reality TV show which keeps on giving a big dose of entertainment to masses every year. Now that the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss is here, we can’t keep calm to watch more drama, twists, tiffs, and what not that the show has in its kitty. Well, yesterday, Bigg Boss 16 house turned into a chaos after the nomination round.

Now, let’s delve into what happened during Day 4 on the show.

Here are some highlights from the fourth day of Bigg Boss 16:

Abdu Rozik finally got to workout inside the Bigg Boss house this time. Remember he was asking for the 2-3 kgs weights during the previous episode? Abdu performed a cardio on treadmill and got tired after a while. He joked saying, “water coming bro like pee.”

Bigg Boss called Nimrit Kaur, the captain, into the confession room. BB made Nimrit recall about Priyanka, her co-contestant, who kept on performing household chores despite not being asked to do it. Bigg Boss then asked Nimrit to replace a contestant who was punished for saying sorry in the nomination round. Nimrit chose Priyanka and Bigg Boss confirmed it.

BB asked Sajid Khan to prepare a comic act and perform it later in front of all the housemates. BB added that if the filmmaker completes the task, he will assigned a responsibility. When Sajid performed his act, majority of contestants gave thumbs-up, a few of them including Shalin and Priyanka didn’t. Sajid took a dig at Shalin saying, “bahar mujhe keh raha tha tu Farah (Khan) ka bhai hai, phir tune mujhe nominate kyun kiya?”

As promised, BB gave Sajid a responsibility of distributing rations to everyone which created quite a ruckus later on. Sajid gave all the six packets of chicken to Shalin due to his medical reasons. Sreejita got into an argument with Shalin over chicken. BB later revealed that Shalin lied about his chicken diet and it was an act of ‘kayarta’.

Tina Datta, who had previously asked Abdu Rozik if she can be his girlfriend, continued to tease him. She asked him to go on a candle-light dinner with her. Abdu blushed and said no to her.

There was a special mention of Bigg Boss 13 couple, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in the episode. Speaking of Shalin and Sumbul’s bond, Manya told Archana, “yahan sab ko Siddharth aur Shenaaz banna hai.”

Shiv and Soundarya got into a heated argument over tea and coffee. She added, “chal nikal, chal nikal.” Shiv called her “didi.” Later, Soundarya cried in the kitchen and he apologised but tried to justify himself.

The show ended with MC Stan, the rapper, revealing that he is planning to leave the show. During the discussion with Archana, Soundarya, and Priyanka, MC Stan said, “I am grateful that I got the opportunity to enter in the show…” To which, Priyanka told him that he should share it with Bigg Boss. “Mai sorted hai bro. Vibe hi nahin aa raha.”