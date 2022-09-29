Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is the host of reality TV show, Bigg Boss, just announced the first confirmed contestant of the upcoming season. Ladies & gentlemen, that’s Abdu Rozik, a Tajikistan singer, who will participate on the show this year.

Reportedly, Salman Khan revealed Rozik’s name at the press conference of the show held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, talking about the singer’s entry on Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan said, “It is great, he does not understand Hindi but can sing Hindi songs.” Abdu Rozik entered the stage as he crooned Salman’s hit song, Dil Deewana from Maine Pyar Kiya.

“I am very happy. I am excited to go inside the house. I love everyone and please support me,” an elated Abdu Rozik shared.

News18

During the event, both Salman and Abdu had a fun chat about the upcoming season and what happens inside the Bigg Boss house. While the singer insisted on drama, Salman, the host, reminded him at times that it is more than just a drama. It begins with romance and then shifts to drama, the superstar said.

The event of press conference was hosted by former Bigg Boss winner, actress Gauahar Khan.

Abdu Rozik also shared the news of his participation in Bigg Boss 16 on Instagram. “I am the official first contestant of Bigg Boss announced today by my brother @beingsalmankhan feel so happy and grateful to have this opportunity,” he wrote.

Here’s all you should know about Abdu Rozik:

Abdu Rozik, who hails from Tajikistan, is known as the smallest singer of the world. Rozik is reportedly suffering from rare type of dwarfism. He is just 3 feet 2 inches tall. Rozik rose to fame by singing rap songs in Tajik language. As far as his fashion sense is concerned, Rozik oozes style and glamour. Like in this picture.

Rozik, the 19-year-old internet sensation, is an actor as well. He will also appear in Salman’s upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the superstar revealed it during the press conference of Bigg Boss, News 18 reported.

He is best known for singing, Ohi Dili Zor, a track which was released in 2019. Watch the song here:

Rozik boasts of 3.8 million fan-following on Instagram. According to his Insta bio, he is also a blogger and boxer. The singer has put up a memory of meeting legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo as his profile picture.

I am talking about this one. The singer shared the picture on his Instagram handle in February this year. It obviously went viral on social media.

Apart from Salman, Abdu Rozik has met several other Indian celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shilpa Shetty, and Shahid Kapoor.

His favourite Indian actors are Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Rozik revealed it during the press conference held in Mumbai on Tuesday. During the event, Salman even joked with him saying Bigg Boss is not a kids’ show while poking fun at Abdu’s height, Hindustan Times reported.

Reports suggest that Abdu Rozik has been planning to fight Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) with Tik Tok sensation and his rival, Hasbulla Magomedov. The date of their fight hasn’t been finalised yet.

The Mirror

Reportedly, Abdu Rozik is the same cute kid whose borgir/burgir video went viral on social media. In the clip, Rozik can be seen eating a big burger inside the restaurant. The viral video later turned into a meme. We are talking about this clip.

Abdu Rozik is a big time foodie and his Instagram handle speak for themselves. Check out his posts here:

While Abdu Rozik has been confirmed on Bigg Boss 16, the makers are yet to announce the rest of the contestants of the show.

Meanwhile, as per the reports, celebrities such as Tina Dutta, Shiv Thakre, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shubhangi Atre, Raj Kundra, Faisal Shaikh, Nusrat Jahan and many more are expected to participate in the show this year.

Bigg Boss 16 will hit the television screens on ColorsTV from next month starting 1st of October. The second half of the episode will be telecasted on 2nd of October, as per the report by Pinkvilla.

Also read: When is Bigg Boss 16 starting

Salman Khan, who has been hosting the show for years, will host it again this season.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Fees for Bigg Boss 16

Going by Abdu Rozik’s journey and his social media profile, the singer will surely entertain in the Bigg Boss house. We can’t wait to see this multi-talented internet sensation bringing the fun in the house this season. And of course, there will be a lot of drama inside.