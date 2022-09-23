Salman Khan is once again back with yet another season of Bigg Boss. It looks regal and exciting at the same time, and why wouldn’t it be? Bigg Boss himself is participating in this season, after all. If you are also a fan, like us, then we are sure you can’t wait for the drama to commence either! So, what is Bigg Boss 16 start date? Well, that’s exactly what we’re here to tell you.

The Bigg Boss 16 promos have been teasing us for a couple of days now by not mentioning the Bigg Boss 16 premiere date. But if sources are to be believed, the reality show is all set to hit our screens on October 1st. While the guest list is still a mystery, Salman Khan saying, “Rule ye hai ki koi rule nahi hai” has already gotten us excited about what all we can expect.

Although we don’t have the final bigg boss 16 contestants list, speculations are that celebrities like Shubhangi Atre, Raj Kundra, Nusrat Jahan, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, etc have been approached as contestants for this season.

One thing we are sure about is that our weekends will now be sorted. Why go out to a party if you can get the drama delivered in the comfort of your own home? After all, who doesn’t love drama, right?