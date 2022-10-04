Dil thaam ke beth jaayiye ‘coz Bigg Boss Season 16 has now turned spicier, juicier, and even more entertaining. The Day 3 episode, which was premiered yesterday, is proof of it. While some contestants got nominated for elimination from the show, a few of them were penalised to perform household chores. Ek taraf tiffs dekhi gayi toh doosri taraf budding romance or was it just a friendship? We’ll come to that later. The episode ended with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gautam Vig having a mature discussion to resolve issues after their heated fight.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Episode Highlights Yesterday

We know…we know…Most of you are eagerly waiting for Day 4 of Bigg Boss 16. We’ll present you all the live updates from the fourth episode right here. Stay tuned.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 16 Promo Today

8:00 AM- The day had begun with the BB alarm which sounded like a police horn. All of them gathered together and sang the anthem.

9:30 AM- Nimrit asked Priyanka that she is preparing tea which is not her job. Priyanka said it is for her.

9:45 AM- Manya told Archana to stop proving that the former needs help all the time.

11:00 AM- Contestants agreed to eat upma after discussion between Priyanka and Soundarya.

11:15 AM- Abdu ate a spicy food and called it crazy. He said, “pagal hai.”

12:15 PM- Shiv consoled Manya to do her own work and not focus on others. Manya shared that Shalin and Sumbul’s behaviours are not good.

12:45 PM- Abdu performed cardio on treadmill and joked “water coming bro like pee”.

1:00 PM- Contestants asked Abdu about Habdullah and performing boxing in the air.

1:15 PM- Nimrit was called in the confession room. BB asked Nimrit to replace Manya with Priyanka for household chores.

1:30 PM- Nimrit informed that Soundarya, Priyanka, and Tina will do the work. Nimrit told Priyanka that she created ruckus in the morning as well after yesterday’s argument. Nimrit said she is being Manya’s spokesperson.

1:45 PM- BB asked Sajid Khan to perform a comic act and he can ask any housemate to help. BB added that if completes the task, he will get an important responsibility.

2:00 PM- Shalin told Sumbul that her dress collection is quite good.

2:15 PM- Manya told Archana, “yahan sab ko Siddharth aur Shenaaz banna hai.”

2:30 PM- Abdu jumped into the swimming pool. Priyanka sang a song for him from Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar.

4:30 PM- Tina asked Abdu to go on a candle-light dinner with him. Abdu blushed and rejected the idea.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Contestants