Bigg Boss is back with its new season, Bigg Boss 16: Game Badlega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Khud Khelega! There are 16 contestants locked in the circus-themed house this time. From Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam’s catfight over dividing duties, the announcement of no wake-up song in the morning, to MC Stan presenting his ultra-cool rap, the previous episode (Day 2) oozed drama, twists, and lots of entertainment. It concluded with all the housemates discussing about Sajid Khan.

Now that most of you are done with your dinner, it’s time to know everything about Day 3 of Bigg Boss 16. We’ll bring you all the live updates from the third episode right here. Stay tuned.

10:00- The day began with alarm waking up all the contestants in the house. All of them gathered outside their room and sang BB anthem.

10:30- Nimrit got pissed at Archana and Shiv in argument over cooking. Shiv called Nimrit a ‘mummy’.

10:45- Sajid Khan asked Shiv to apologise to Nimrit. Nimrit said she knows Archana is her friend.

11:00- Sajid Khan got into fun time with Abu Rozik.

12:45: Shalin threw Tina in the swimming pool.

1:30- Abdu picked jhaadu in his hand and tried to imitate Saundarya, who was meditating on the ground. Sajid Khan joked that pehli baar dekh raha hoon jhaadu jhaadu pakadne waale se bada hai.

1:45- Shiv spoke to Abdu about finding a partner doing his swayamvar.

2:15- Nimrit asked Ankit Gupta about his bond with Priyanka. To which, Ankit said, “We are so comfortable with each other. Hum dono ke bich aisi cheezein aati bhi nahin hai.”

