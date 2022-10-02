Bigg Boss, the iconic reality television game show, has been the most exciting part of our lives for the last fifteen long years. Now that the show is back with another brand-new season so here we’re sharing Bigg Boss yesterday’s episode highlights.

The show began with a glimpse Bigg Boss 16 house theme this season. Salman Khan, the host of the iconic show, marked his entry on the stage, soon after and introduced the Bigg Boss 16 contestants.

In Bigg Boss 16 yesterday episode, Salman Khan welcomed the first contestant, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Bigg Boss proposes an idea to make her the captain if she allots each of the contestants, entering after her, a bed and a task.

Abdu Rozik, the popular Tajikistani singer, enters the Bigg Boss house next and he even danced with the host.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, the next participant of the show and the lead pair of the show Udaariyan, play fun games on the stage.

Next, the host welcomes rapper MC Stan, who stated that he will never clean bathrooms in the house. Archana Gautam, the bubbly model-turned-actor and politician, is the next contestant to get locked inside the house and actor Gautam Singh Vig joined her on stage.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets scolded for not performing her task well and Bigg Boss asked her to pull up her socks.

Shalin Bhanot, on the other hand, makes a smashing entry on the BB stage.

Soundarya Sharma, an actor and a dentist by profession, shakes a leg with the host. Shortly after, Shiv Thakare, who participated and emerged as the winner in Bigg Boss Marathi 2, announced his entry on the show.

Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan makes a fun entry on the stage, leaving the host stumped with her mimicry.

Manya Singh, who has been crowned Miss India in 2020 runner-up and the daughter of an autorickshaw driver, shared her fair share of struggles she faced in her personal and professional career.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes a stern taskmaster as she gets into a heated argument with Manya Singh and Archana Gautam over the bed assortment.

Rajasthani dancer and popular stage performer, Gori Nagori is the next participant in the show.

Tina Datta and Sreejita De, the co-stars who reportedly are off-screen rivals, enter the house together.

Lastly, filmmaker-actor Sajid Khan announced that he’s entering the house as a contestant this season. He talked about his failures in his personal and professional life.

It’s just the first night and there’s already so much drama. We just can’t wait for the upcoming episode!