With the return of one of the most contentious shows, Bigg Boss, it is once again that time of year when drama on television is at an all-time high. The new season is so far living up to the circus theme although it hasn’t even been a week since it premiered. We saw Nimrit become enraged with Archana and Shiv in the last episode during their quarrel about cooking.

With contestants sparring, the mood inside the Bigg Boss house is warming up. The first captain of the house, Nimrit, has already clashed with fellow contenders Manya Singh and Archana Gautam over bed allocation.

On the other hand, the first nominations for season 16 were made when Bigg Boss revealed that Shiv, Sajid, MC Stan, Gori, and Gautam had been picked. The nominations, however, cause a split between Sajid Khan and Shalin Bhanot since the latter nominated the filmmaker. Sajid, who was upset by the choice, railed at Shalin and asked him if it was how he treated his ‘family’. Evidently, before appearing on the show, these two contestants had a conversation, and Shalin told Sajid he is like a member to him.

And if this season’s start is anything to go by, it’s going to get much more exciting and possibly just as dramatic as the earlier installments.

In the midst of all the heated discussions, Tina Dutta and Abdu Rozik were seen flirting with each other in a lovely moment. Dutta asks him if she could be his girlfriend. This made him blush, so he responded by calling her cute.

A few promos have been released on social media while we are eagerly awaiting the upcoming episode, teasing what will happen next.

Here are some things to keep an eye out for on Day 4 at the Bigg Boss house.

1. Not-so-good-morning

In the BB house, some surprising twist occurs every season. The participants will rise to a strange alarm in today’s episode. The Bigg Boss housemates are awakened each day by a song playing as they sway to its beats. This time, they were woken by an alert that sounded like the siren of an ambulance. Does this portend a new task or does it foretell bad news for the contenders? To see what Bigg Boss has in store for them today, let’s wait and watch.

2. The star of Bigg Boss

Abdu, who is already receiving a considerable amount of love from the audience, will increase the cuteness factor in the house. This participant chose to unwind in the pool during this episode in order to keep out the chaos within the house. Along the way, he continued to amuse his fellow classmates with his antics. With his cuteness and sweet demeanour, Abdu Rozik seems to be winning over everyone. He has already earned the title of Bigg Boss house’s ‘cutest contestant’ among netizens.

Here are some of the reactions to Abdu in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

3. Is Archana’s confidence too high?

We hear Archana Gautam declaring she can never make a mistake in one of the promos. So far, no Bigg Boss contestant’s overconfidence has been fruitful, thus will it be the same for her? Since she first arrived at the house, Archana Gautam have been at odds with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The two clashed over housework. Nimrit was the one that Archana chose to inscribe “bekar” when Bigg Boss B asked her to do so for a candidate she thought was useless.

Galti se bhi nahi karte hai yeh koi galti, yahi assume karne ki karte hai yeh galti😜



We shall be able to see the pandemonium that might erupt in today’s segment because it won’t be long now. Even though there are no fights in the promos, that might change in the Bigg Boss house in a matter of seconds.