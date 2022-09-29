Bigg Boss is full of drama, fights and romance – and that’s what makes the show so much more interesting for the audience. Bigg Boss house has seen a lot of love stories throughout its seasons, so today, we are looking at some of such love stories that are budded in the Bigg Boss house.

1. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash appeared on Bigg Boss 15 and quickly became the most famous couple of the show. The fans love them together and they have stayed together even after the show ended.

2. Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary

Prince Narula might have won the show but him together with Yuvika Choudhary won fans’ hearts. They appeared on Bigg Boss 9 where their love blossomed. They are now happily married.

3. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill appeared on Bigg Boss 13. His chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill grabbed headlines with #Sidnaaz often trending on Twitter as fans gushed over the couple.

4. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni appeared on Bigg Boss 14. They had become good friends when the duo previously appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. But it was Bigg Boss house where love actually blossomed.

5. Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon appeared on Bigg Boss 7 and soon became the ‘it’ couple of the house. They were together for over a year but this love story reportedly ended on a bad note.

6. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were also seen on Bigg Boss 13 and were another famous couple of the season. They stayed in limelight throughout the season and are still dating each other.

7. Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer entered the Bigg Boss 15 house and stayed together through thick and thins. But after the show ended and they entered the real world, they realised they wanted different things and the relationship ended.

Bigg Boss house has seen some sweet romances, it’ll be interesting to see which contestants love blossoms in Bigg Boss 16.

