Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar, the 28-year-old actor, lifted the Bigg Boss 15 trophy last night. After spending over 4 months in the iconic house, she emerged as the winner of this season, while Pratik Sehajpal was announced the runner-up of the season.

Tejasswi Prakash, who entered the Bigg Boss house alongside Vishal Kotian, is a well-known television actor who first appeared on Life OK's show, 2012, back in 2012.

Since then, she has made a place for herself in the television industry by being a part of renowned shows like Swaragini Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka amongst others.

Born in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), the actor was raised in a Marathi speaking family, fond of music. An alumnus of the St. Thomas Academy School And College, she completed her education from Mumbai’s Rajiv Gandhi Institute Of Technology. In 2015, she graduated in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Mumbai University.

She participated in and won the beauty contest called Mumbai’s Fresh Face. After winning the contest, she received a call from the production team of a television show and decided to give it a try, bagging her first role.

Apart from television soaps, she has also been a part of a romantic drama web series, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (2019) and a Marathi movie, School College Ani Life (2020).

She made headlines for her relationship with actor Karan Kundrra in the house. TejRan's love story began shortly after the show started. Karan Kundrra even went down on his knees and proposed to Tejasswi Prakash with a rose.

Even though the duo went through several ups and downs in the show, they came back stronger. While she emerged as the winner of the season, her beau was announced the third runner-up.

As per reports, the couple was seen partying all night long last night. Karan Kundrra took to his social media handle and shared the first glimpse of the couple outside the show.

Reportedly, she had been offered the show a number of times in the past and she kept declining it. However, she decided to participate in the popular show this year.

I have been offered Bigg Boss for quite a few times. I think the first time I got the offer was when I was doing Swaragini. This year too I was offered the show, but right now, I would like to take up a fiction show. You have to do what you are here to do, which is acting. I’m primarily an actress. Of course, as they say, never say never. But, if given a choice, a fiction show is what I would like to do right now.

Before entering the BB house, she also participated in the stunt television series, Khatron Ke Khiladi S10. However, she had to quit the show after suffering a severe eye injury.

Apart from the shimmery Bigg Boss 15 trophy and ₹40 lakhs, the actor has also bagged a lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin 6.

Throughout her entire stint on the show, she became one of the toughest contestants because of her firm attitude. From voicing her strong opinions to taking a stand for her friends, she time and again proved that she absolutely deserved to win this show.

Tejasswi Prakash, what a fabulous journey!