Fans are in awe of Abdu Rozik, a 19-year-old Tajik singer and contestant on the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Although initially lesser known, he became a favorite quickly. Abdu was the first confirmed contestant on the show. From viewers and current contestants to ex-contestants, he is loved by many.

Abdu Rozik can sing in different languages and accents. So, here’s everything about Abdu Rozik, from his biography to his relationships and more!

Abdu Rozik’s bio

Abdu was born on the 23rd of September 2003, officially named Savriqul Muhammadroziqi. He has only attended 20 days of school in his life and is learning to read and write. He speaks Tajik, and Farsi and is actively learning Russian.

He is well known in Tajikistan and he has released more than 9 songs. Abdu Rozik started his career in 2019 when a local singer/rapper in Tajikistan found him singing in the Bazaar and was mesmerized by his voice and talent. His music often gets reposted by major international celebrities, increasing his stardom.

Before his online presence rocketed, Abdu made his income and supported his family by singing in the streets of Gishdarva. Now, he is known as the world’s smallest singer.

Abdu Rozik’s family and relationships

He was born and raised in Tajikistan, in a family of seven- his parents and four siblings. Rozik’s parents, who are farmers, discovered early on in life that Abdu Rozik had rickets, a skeletal disorder that results in soft and weak bones in children due to a vitamin D deficiency.

Rickets resulted in his stunted growth which has left him at a mere 94cm. Due to a lack of finances; he could not be given adequate medical attention.

His net worth and income

Abdu Rozik’s in Bigg boss 16 has a net worth estimated to be $200,000. His major income sources are music and sponsorships. As a singer, he earns money by releasing his songs on the internet.

He gets paid for the number of streams on YouTube. On the other hand, his popularity has helped him get exposure across the globe. Hence, he has worked with many top brands recently.

Social Media Handle & Other Contact Details

He has been very active on social media, especially on Instagram. He posts regularly and has 4.2 million followers. Except for Instagram, he does not have any other social media platforms.

Apart from his cuteness and bubbly nature of Abdu Rozik, fans are also hailing him for his friendship with another contestant Shiv Thakare, a former winner of Marathi Bigg Boss.