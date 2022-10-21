Like every other season of a reality show, Bigg Boss 16 is starting to take shape and stirring plenty of drama and controversy. There is now a range of celebrities living in the Bigg Boss house, from internet sensations to actors from television, and their relationships are giving viewers even more of a reason to binge the show. However, a few contestants have been able to stand out more than the other participants, and doctor-turned-actress Soundarya Sharma is one of them.

Soundarya Sharma has been in the spotlight lately because of the rumours of her blossoming romance with Gautam Singh Vig.

Gautam sent off numerous cues that he liked Soundarya in the early going. Even Shekhar Suman teased Gautam about his affection for Soundarya in his Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman.

Soundarya Sharma Bio:

Actress and model Soundarya Sharma was born and raised in the national capital, Delhi. She applied for residency slots in several Delhi institutions after completing her Bachelor of Dental studies. Her trip to Mumbai was prompted by the auditions she received at this time. In order to enter the entertainment world, the 28-year-old actor gave up her dental practice. After starring in the Anupam Kher-produced film Ranchi Diaries, she gained fame. Following her 2017 debut, she won the Zee Cine Awards and Star Screen Awards for Best Female Debutant.

She also received the Lokmat Most Stylish Diva Award in the year after that, in 2018. On top of that, Soundarya made appearances in music videos for songs like Garmi Mein Chill and Fashion Queen. In the web television show Raktanchal, she portrayed the character of Roli. Her most recent show, Karm Yuddh, debuted on Disney Plus Hotstar and stars eminent actors like Paoli Dam, Ashutosh Rana, and Satish Kaushik.

Along with work on homegrown productions, Sharma also sought Hollywood auditions for roles, one of which was in the 1984 DC Superhero movie Wonder Woman. She clarified, though, that there had been no official call confirming her part in the movie.

Soundarya Sharma Family Members & Their Relationship:

Soundarya’s mother, Usha Sharma, is a teacher, however it is unknown what her father’s name is. The actress reportedly has two older siblings—a brother and a sister. The actress is still single, and there aren’t many details on Soundarya Sharma’s past relationships.

Soundarya Sharma Net Worth, Income & Salary:

Soundarya Sharma has featured in a few endorsements in addition to television and web-based shows. But her acting jobs and her current participation in Bigg Boss are her primary income streams. According to estimates, Soundarya Sharma will have a net worth of approximately ₹10 crores in 2022.

Social Media Handle & Other Contact Details:

Soundarya Sharma has 5.7 million followers on Instagram, where she is active and well-known. She has over 131K followers on Twitter, where she is active as well. Her account is being managed by her team because she is currently locked in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Some Interesting Facts About Soundarya Sharma:

The National School of Drama is where Soundarya Sharma received her acting training. She also has a degree in classical vocal performance and even takes part in auto racing. The actress also owns the production company Mustard and Red. She won the Dadasaheb Falke Face of the Year award in 2019. Viewers also discovered that she is a strict vegan after her stint on Bigg Boss.

Soundarya Sharma last appeared in the second season of Raktanchal, which is now streaming on MX Player, before she entered the Bigg Boss house.