Sumbul Touqeer was born on November 15 2003, in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. She is an actress who works in both movies and TV serials . She has currently participated in the Salman Khan-hosted TV reality show, Bigg Boss 16. Let’s get to know her better.

Sumbul Touqeer Bio

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a television actress who is well-known for her role in and as Imlie. She also had a cameo in Ayushmann Khurana’s movie, Article 15, and has also done other TV serials like Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Chandragupta Maurya. She attended the N.T.C.C High School in Malad and then graduated from Nirmala Memorial College.

Sumbul Touqeer Family Members & Their Relationship

18-years-old Sumbul Touqeer is the youngest contestant in the Bigg Boss house. She was born in a Muslim family in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. In 2016, her family moved from Delhi to Mumbai to help her build a career in the entertainment industry. Her father, Hasan Khan, is a well-known choreographer in the Television industry. Sumbul’s parents got divorced when she was 6, and she and her sister Saniya Touqeer were raised by her father.

Sumbul Touqeer Net Worth, Income & Salary

Sumbul Touqeer’s income is mainly from her acting in TV shows and movies and participation in TV reality shows. She also does endorsements which also contribute to her income. According to reports, she charges around ₹50,000 per episode and her current net worth is around $1 million.

Social Media Handle & Other Contact Details

Sumbul is pretty active on social media. She has over 400k followers on Instagram with over 460 posts. She also has a Twitter account with over 10k followers, which is currently managed by her team.

Source: Instagram

Some Interesting Facts About Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer loves dancing as much as acting.

As a kid, Sumbul attended Monika Varna’s Acting Academy.

Sumbul made her television debut as Shubhada in Chandragupta Maurya in 2011.

She appeared in the TV reality show DID Lil’ Masters in 2015.

She has also starred in dramas like Jodha Akbar, Waaris and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

Sumbul tried to find a bride for her dad once, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

Her nickname is Gungun.

In her initial days at the Bigg Boss house, Sumbul felt a little out of the place, especially her being the youngest contestant. But as promised by her to her fans, she is getting back in the game, and we would love to see her as one of the finalists of the show.

