It’s been a bit more than a week and Shalin Bhanot has already made a strong place for himself in the Bigg Boss 16 house. His friendship with Gaurav, his budding romance and then tussle with Tina Datta, and everything else he is doing in the house makes him a strong contender for the finales. But who is Shalin Bhanot outside the Bigg Boss house? Let’s find out.

Shalin Bhanot Bio

Shalin Bhanot was born on 15 November 1982 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Since childhood, he had a deep interest in acting and films and that’s what he chose for his career. He rose to fame for his role of Keshav in the popular TV show Naagin. He has also appeared in several reality TV shows like Roadies, Nach Baliye, Fear Factor etc, prior to his stint in Bigg Boss 16.

Shalin Bhanot Family Members & Their Relationship

Shalin Bhanot was born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh in a middle-class family. He married his Kulvaddhu co-star Dalljiet Kaur in 2009. Together, they have a son named Jayden. In 2015, Dalljiet filed for a divorce and accused Shalin of domestic abuse. Shalin has always been surrounded by controversies even before he entered the Bigg Boss house.

Shalin Bhaot Net Worth, Income & Salary

Shalin Bhanot’s primary sources of income are through the shows, movies and sponsorship. His estimated net worth is around ₹12.2 crores.

Social Media Handle & Other Contact Details

Shalin Bhanot is one of the loved faces of the TV watching audience. Although he has a good following on Instagram, he is pretty low-key. He has over 350k followers on Instagram but only 58 posts. This number was way low before he entered the Bigg Boss house, with only 27 posts.

Some Interesting Facts About Shalin Bhanot

As we can see in the Bigg Boss house, Shalin is a fitness enthusiast. He loves cardio as it keeps him relaxed and refreshed.

Shalin avoids eating rice at night to keep away from carbs. He pays good attention to what he puts in his body. He eats a balanced diet and munches on dry fruits for that little snack in the day.

Shalin ran into controversies when his ex-wife Dalljiet filed for divorce and accused him of domestic violance.

He loves animals and also has a dog named Swag.

He is an ambivert. According to him, while he can be in his own cocoon, he is also a people’s person and can adjust well with strangers.

Shalin Bhanot is undoubtedly one of the fan favourites on Bigg Boss 16. He is adding that entertainment factor in the house. We can’t wait to be a part of his journey in the Bigg Boss house and are vouching for him to be one of the finalists on the show.