Bigg Boss’ history has it that romance is one of the highlighted elements on the show. For the ones, who have watched Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic equation in the thirteenth season, will surely relate to it. While some housemates like #SidNaaz find love in the house, a few contestants come close to each other for the sake of publicity or as a part of their game strategies.

Image credits: India TV

If you have been following Bigg Boss 16, you must be witnessing budding romance in the house. And the thought of whether these BB contestants are dating someone in their real lives or not comes to your mind quite often. Single, divorcee, in search of love? Right?

So, let’s check out all the gup about the personal lives of these 10 contestants. Dating or not dating?

1. Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

TV actress Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary share a close bond with her Udaariyaan co-star, BB housemate, Ankit Gupta. The rumoured couple have indulged into several PDAs in the house. Earlier, the actress had opened about her desire of finding love on the show.

“I am open for it. If I find a good guy… But let’s see what’s the situation inside the house,” Priyanka told News18. Meanwhile, their Udaariyaan co-star, Isha Malviya, rubbished the dating rumours. “They are very good friends but their bond is such that it seems they are dating but they are not,” Isha told ETimes TV.

2. Ankit Gupta

Well, just like Priyanka, Ankit Gupta has remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship in the media. Before entering the BB house, Ankit had called relationship a “complicated” concept.

“I enjoy my own company and I don’t want to get into a relationship. It is not easy being in one,” he told Bombay Times. However, Priyanka and Ankit’s equation in the house speak volumes of their hush-hush affair.

3. Archana Gautam

Actress, politician Archana Gautam has not been linked to any housemate in the BB house so far. Rumour has it that Archana has been dating actor Ranveer Singh Malik. “She will never get involved into any love angle as she knows Ranveer will never accept it. Ranveer too has promised her that he will not party or go to get-together till the time she is inside the house,” a source close to the actress told ETimes TV.

Check out their video of dancing together:

4. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been linked with her Choti Sarrdaarni co-star, Mahir Pandhi. This rumour spread like wildfire after Nimrit’s co-contestant, Tina Datta made a revelation in Bigg Boss that the former is dating someone outside the house.

Meanwhile, in an interview with ETimes, Nimrit had once quashed the rumours of her alleged relationship with Mahir saying that “we are great friends and that’s about it.” “I would love to declare my relationship status probably the day I get hitched,” she added before being locked up in the BB house.

5. Shalin Bhanot

TV actor Shalin Bhanot, who has often shared romantic moments with his BB housemate, Tina Datta in the house, is a divorcee and officially single. “I am not dating anyone or missing having a companion in my life. I am content and happy in my own space. It’s not that I am not open to a relationship. If I get someone nice, then why not?” Shalin told ETimes in February this year.

Shalin was earlier married to TV actress Dalljiet Kaur with whom he has a son.

6. Tina Datta

Well, everything doesn’t seem well between Uttaran actress Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot as of now. And this might create a rift in their brewing romance. Meanwhile, before being on the show, Tina has reportedly dated film producer, Mahesh Kumar Jaiswal and later businessman, Paresh Mehta.

Tina had earlier opened up about being in an abusive relationship. “I was in a relationship with a non-industry guy for five years. We had met through common friends. But I called time on it, because he was extremely abusive, verbally and physically,” Tina once told Bombay Times.

7. Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare, who has participated in Bigg Boss 16 (Hindi) this time, hasn’t opened up about his current relationship status as of now. Shiv dated his Bigg Boss Marathi 2 co-contestant, TV actress Veena Jagtap for some time. In 2021, rumours had begun about their break-up, however, Shiv had refuted them back then.

Meanwhile, Veena’s answer to a fan’s question in Ask Me session on Instagram a few months ago, cleared the air about their alleged break-up. “First and last I am not answerable to anybody regarding my personal life. Have some morals and give people space to breathe,” she had said.

8. Gautam Vig

TV actor Gautam Vig, who seems to have found love in BB 16 co-contestant, actress Soundarya Sharma inside the house, is a divorcee. Gautam was earlier married to TV actor, Ankit Gera’s sister Richa Gera.

“You can’t fall in love with someone in three months. It’s a 100 percent commitment and not infatuation. I don’t want to fall in love for the sake of the show,” Gautam told ETimes before entering Bigg Boss.

9. Soundarya Sharma

Ranchi Diaries actress Soundarya Sharma hasn’t spoken about her personal life in the media. Soundarya’s growing closeness with Gautam in the BB house says all about their blooming love. However, their relationship has been questioned on the show with most housemates terming it as ‘fake’.

In an episode, Soundarya even defended her relationship with Gautam in the BB adalat saying, “Fake ki baat kar rahe hai toh Shalin aur Tina kya kar rahe hain?”

10. Sumbul Touqeer

TV actress Sumbul Touqeer, who initially came close to her BB co-contestant, Shalin Bhanot in the house, is often linked with her Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan in real life. However, both Sumbul and Fahmaan have maintained their relationship as “just friends”, Spotboye reported.

“Ours is an amazing friendship and normally people end up dating when they connect so well, but no, we are not in a relationship,” Fahmaan once told ETimes.

That was all about the personal lives of these ten Bigg Boss 16 contestants.

