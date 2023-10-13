Bigg Boss has all the elements of drama, romance, and fights. This is exactly why people are glued to the show whenever it starts airing on television. After 16 successful seasons, Bigg Boss is set to be back to our screens with the latest season. Host Salman Khan will open the doors of Bigg Boss 17 this Sunday and we could not be more excited.

Through the latest video, the makers have hinted that the contestants will be divided into three categories – Dil, Dimaag, and Dum – and some of them will have certain privileges. As we wait for Bigg Boss 17, here’s a list of contestants who will be seen in the house.

1. Jigna Vora

The former journalist on whose life the Netflix show, Scoop, was based will be part of Bigg Boss 17. She was jailed for allegedly being involved in the murder of a senior journalist. She penned down her experience in a book- Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, which was adapted by Hansal Mehta for the show.

2. Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui who won the Lock Upp last year will be a part of Bigg Boss 17. The comedian shot to fame after he was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments in his standup show.

3. Mannara Chopra

The actress and model debuted in Bollywood in 2014 with the movie, Zid. She is Priyanka Chopra’s and Parineeti Chopra’s cousin.

4. Manasvi Mamgai

Manasvi Mamgai won the Femina Miss India World in 2010 and she represented India at Miss World 2010. She played an antagonistic role in Prabhu Deva’s film, Action Jackson (2014). She was recently seen in The Trial.

5&6. Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande is set to be a part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Multiple reports state that Ankita Lokhande will be joined by her husband, Vicky Jain, on the show.

7. Neil Bhatt

Seen in hit television shows such as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Neil Bhatt will be seen on the show.

8. Isha Malviya

The Udaariyaan actress will be seen in Bigg Boss 17. This isn’t the first time someone from Udaariyan has been a part of the show.

9. Aishwarya Sharma

She is another actor from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein who will be seen in the show. Previously, she was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

10. Anurag Dobhal

Also known as The UK 07 Rider, this YouTuber will be a part of Bigg Boss 17. He is a moto-vlogger with seven million subscribers on YouTube.

11. Sunny Arya

Better known as Tehelka Prank, this comedian and YouTuber will also be a part of the show. He has 697K followers on Instagram.

12. Rinku Dhawan

The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame Rinku Dhawan will also participate in Bigg Boss 17.

There are rumours that Abhishek Kumar, YouTuber Armaan Malik, Kanwar Dhillon, Elvish Yadav’s former girlfriend Kirti Mehra, TikToker Faiz Baloch, Jay Soni, and Sandip Sikcand will also be part of Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 is set to stream on Colors and Jio Cinema from October 15 onwards.