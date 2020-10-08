The reality series Bigg Boss has a knack for creating controversies. However, this latest task from Bigg Boss 14 has audiences disgusted at its blatant sexism. 

In a recent episode, the female contestants can be seen 'seducing' Sidharth Shukla with a 'steamy' rain dance. Of course, none of the male contestants are expected to do the same. 

Source: Twitter

The female contestants include Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia. They are supposed to be wooing Sidharth as other house mates watch from the sidelines and even cheer them on. 

Twitter decided to call out Bigg Boss by using #BoycottBB14 for this immunity task that is making viewers feel incredibly uncomfortable. 

Apart from this, Sidharth was also asked to 'tattoo' these women. The female contestants on the show were assigned a set of tasks by Bigg Boss, during which they are expected to impress Sidharth to claim immunity from the nominations.