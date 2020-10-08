The reality series Bigg Boss has a knack for creating controversies. However, this latest task from Bigg Boss 14 has audiences disgusted at its blatant sexism.

In a recent episode, the female contestants can be seen 'seducing' Sidharth Shukla with a 'steamy' rain dance. Of course, none of the male contestants are expected to do the same.

The female contestants include Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia. They are supposed to be wooing Sidharth as other house mates watch from the sidelines and even cheer them on.

Twitter decided to call out Bigg Boss by using #BoycottBB14 for this immunity task that is making viewers feel incredibly uncomfortable.

This season trying to normalize objectifying women. cheap🤢 #BoycottBB14 — Hrithu🖤 (@hrithuu_kk) October 7, 2020

A show with this level of vulgarity is being telecasted on a Television channel and that too at prime time....shame on @EndemolShineIND and @colors Repeat after me

It's VULGARITY and not ENTERTAINMENT#BoycottBB14 — Khushboo Sharma (@sharmakhushbo0) October 7, 2020

I'm shook at how others inside are enjoying and hooting in the promo. This goes on fucking national television, do they even realise that! The amount of audience they have, the makers should be a bit aware about the influence the show has.#BoycottBB14 — Zavi🥀 (@SanaKiFakeID) October 7, 2020

Shame on you @ColorsTV thinking that audience is cheap , playing with emmotions and objectifying women



#BoycottBB14 — Arshad Khan अरशद ख़ान🏹 (@ArshuSpeaks) October 7, 2020

In the name of show they show vulgarity



If 5 girls seduce a boys then boy is so stud

Or same thing if 5 boys seduce one girl then people called so we......

Hypocrisy of thinking@sidharth_shukla @mnysha #RashamiDesai #BOYCOTTBB14 — ̿My middle finger Salutes You (@bhalu_hater) October 7, 2020

It’s high time that Bigg Boss must be boycotted. The last season they promoted violence and this season vulgarity. @BiggBoss don’t you think it is your responsibility to promote the good stuffs?!! Especially when you are watched by a good portion of audience #BOYCOTTBB14 — Hermoine Granger (@meetisimushkil) October 7, 2020

Putting raunchy scenes into #BiggBoss14 and objectifying the female contestants is stupid and unnecessary, especially in the current climate in India where attacks on women are on the rise. Just saw one promo and it made me sick. — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) October 7, 2020

Apart from this, Sidharth was also asked to 'tattoo' these women. The female contestants on the show were assigned a set of tasks by Bigg Boss, during which they are expected to impress Sidharth to claim immunity from the nominations.