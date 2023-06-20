Bigg Boss is back! The makers have brought out the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, which is currently streaming on Jio Cinema. Celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naaz, Akanksha Puri, Anjali Arora, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Pursvani, Jiya Shankar, Puneet Superstar, Cyrus Broacha, and Bebika Dhurve entered the show this time. Within 24 hours, the audience witnessed the elimination of a contestant. Yep, we are talking about Puneet Superstar.

Source: A still from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2/Jio Cinema

Now, Puneet is in rant mode after being evicted from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. We are not saying, his latest Instagram videos say it all.

Content creator, Prakash Kumar (@puneetsuper_starrrr), who is best known by his stage name Puneet Superstar, posted several videos of his rant on his Instagram handle.

Source: A screenshot from his video

In one of his videos, Kumar can be seen saying, “Puneet Superstar kisi ke aage jhukta nahin hai. Puneet Superstar kal bhi wahi tha, aaj bhi wahi hai humesha wahi rehne wala hai.”

“Aur apne dum pe star bana hoon…” he adds.

Watch the video here:

In another video, the former Bigg Boss Season 2 contestant went on saying, “Puneeet Superstar baap hai industry ka. Bollywood, Hollywood, reality show. Aur sabse mehenga artist hoon main.” He further boasted about allegedly charging ₹700 crore for a film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Puneet Superstar also launched a verbal attack on BB 16 winner MC Stan who allegedly called his content ‘cringe’ while being one of the panelists on the show. “Bigg Boss jaaye bhaad ki bhatti mein. S**la mujhe kisi ki zaroorat nahin hai…Aur main ye batana chahta hu ki MC Stan tu s**le keede makode, mereko aake lalkarta hai, meri comedy ke peeche aake lalkarta hai…”

He has reportedly deleted the video.

We found it on the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss Tak. Watch it here:

Lord Puneet Superstar replied to BB16 Winner MC Stan who called his content a cringe. pic.twitter.com/lJo15WxD0Z — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 19, 2023

Here’s how his fans are reacting to this video:

Bring back lord puneet https://t.co/dEQoMD4W2i — Pareshan Aatma (@pareshan_aatmaa) June 20, 2023

Ye hai fir lord

Lordddddd puneet https://t.co/9R2M9r0Y7H — 🔥Pratik🔥|PriyankaFTW| (@PratikMeraNaam) June 20, 2023

Lord for a reason 🙇🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/hOmhYYVLXJ — Rakesh Kumar Mahato (@r_a_k_e_s_h2710) June 20, 2023

Apparently, MC Stan had asked Puneet Superstar about what he has to those people who call his content ‘cringe’. The former BB OTT Season 2 contestant replied saying that he doesn’t copy anyone. MC Stan further shared that he find his content ‘cringe’. Later, Puneet Superstar was evicted from the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did you watch the episode?