If you’ve noticed that your Netflix home page is now completely littered with XO, Kitty since it has officially paved with its new season, then congratulations!

You are now a day-dreaming hopeless romantic too!

XO, Kitty Season 3: The Makers Really COOKED This Season!

The long-awaited third season of the teen rom-com spinoff from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before universe is finally here and the internet is buzzing once again about “bad choices,” “elite schools,” “everyone making WORST decisions possible” and “has Minho always been THAT GUY?”

The third season was released sometime during early April of 2026 and takes place during the last year of KISS’s (Korean Independent School of Seoul) existence. Yeah, that’s the name of a school! We live in crazy times.

Kitty Song Covey returns to Seoul after everything that happened last season, where love triangles became hexagons, family secrets surfaced, and uff, the drama was too hot to handle.

Season 3 embraces the messiness of being a senior at school. It finally seems like Kitty and Minho are possibly going to have an actual relationship instead of just a case of staring longingly at each other.

Yuri is figuring out life outside her family wealth and materialistic expectations. Classic Yuri! Dae is extremely focused on his music and his own future. Q and Jin are going through a rough patch. Lara Jean even comes by to make a cameo because this universe loves its callbacks. Basically, everyone is finally growing up but not before they create more drama and bigger mistakes!

6 Shows To Devour If You Loved XO, Kitty Season 3

If you’ve already binge-watched the entire season in one sitting, we’ve got 6 other television shows that have a similar delulu high-school potentially-romantic lite overall theme, including unclear crushes, expensive campuses, plenty of longing glances, tons of emotional side-eyes and many characters making decisions that you would have to be certifiably insane to consider making.

1. Never Have I Ever

If Kitty had been raised in India instead of California, she would be the living embodiment of Devi Vishwakumar.

This is another show about an impulsive teen named Devi trying to navigate through life, popularity challenges and a confusing love triangle between two guys, (Holy Smokes) Paxton and (Geeky Nerdy Cutie) Ben.

2. Heartstopper

There is plenty of chaos in the XO, Kitty series, but Heartstopper provides more of a healing theme with the blossoming romance between Charlie and Nick.

Heartstopper (based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novels) follows Charlie and Nick as they navigate their friendship and then fall for each other at the same time as their friends are figuring out their identities, first loves and what it’s like to be a student.

3. Young Royals

Young Royals takes the chaos from the previous two shows, but packs in a ton of additional romance by adding in the monarchy through its main character, Prince Wilhelm, and merging that with all of the pressures and political aspects.

Young Royal’s storyline is about Princess Wilhelm coming to Hillerska, an elite boarding school after a public scandal, and his romance with Simon while dealing with all of the pressures, privilege, image management and rich kid drama at Hillerska. There’s so much passionate yearning that it could power a small city. Bahahah!

4. True Beauty

This popular k-drama has been unbeaten in the teenage romance genre for all times!

True Beauty is a drama based on a webtoon; it stars Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-youp, and Park Yoo-na.

Yes, the names are a mouthful, and the stories are equally heart filling and warming.

The story follows Lim Ju-kyung, a bullied student, and her transformation using makeup after her transfer to another school. But wait, here she soon finds herself caught between two elegant men. (Because why not?)

5. Maxton Hall – The World Between Us

If your favourite part of XO, Kitty was rich-kid drama and unresolved tension, this will be your next obsession.

This one is a German hit available on Prime Video starring Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung.

The character Ruby is a scholarship student at an elite private school; she gets drawn into being with James Beaufort (the wealthy heir to an estate) and a guy who is a complete menace; the two of them have an explosive enemies-to-lovers arc.

6. Extraordinary You

This series stars a young lady from Kim Hye-yoon, along with Rowoon, Lee Jae-wook, and Lee Na-eun, who portrays a highschool girl named Eun Dan-oh. After finding out that she’s part of an actual comic book and is just a side character in it, she doesn’t just accept her fate as is. Instead, she tries to rewrite her story and have a romantic relationship with an extra in the comic named Haru.

If you love XO, Kitty, you will enjoy this show because of the same type of self-aware humour, dreamy romance, and of course, and the same sense that teenage feelings can alter the laws of physics.

6 Bonus Picks For XO, Kitty Season 3 Paglus

1. A Love So Beautiful

Young neighbours falling in love while growing up together! Much more laid-back, and slower-paced than XO, Kitty but it’s filled with feelings of nostalgia and loving one another from afar.

2. Love Alarm

Imagine an app that tells you if someone on your campus wanted you and were within 10 metres of you. Love and emotional monitoring come scaringly close in this Korean teen romance!

3. Elite

This one is a high school drama set in Spain about a bunch of beautiful and rich people that are just very very questionable. While this series is darker than XO, Kitty, the drama that occurs on and off campus is at an elite level.

4. First Kill

Teenage romance complicated by the vampire genre! This is an elaborate romance between two people that it was not intended for.

5. My School President

Thai rom-com set in high school featuring wonderful music and absolutely lovable characters. If you enjoy the lighter fare, you should check this one out as it is a hidden gem!

6. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

We couldn’t finish up a list of recommendations without including this option! If you started with Kitty and skipped Lara Jean we highly recommend you fix that right away.

The reason XO, Kitty works so well as a television show is because it understands that rich snooty teenagers will make very big and dramatic decisions but they will do so in expensive, stylish blazers. Season 3 of XO, Kitty gives fans a chance to have closure!

If you have already finished XO, Kitty and are left staring at your television, these above 6 shows will offer the same recipe of yearning, jealousy, unrequited love, beautiful campuses, and individuals that really need to work on communicating better with one another.

Toodlessss!