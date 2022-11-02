Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today, 2nd November. For years now, fans have celebrated his birthday, like a festival, with him by gathering outside his house, Mannat. The superstar waves at his fans and greets them with his iconic pose. Happy SRK day to you!
Social media has been flooded with love and wishes for the superstar. He is being hailed by his fans and colleagues for his impact on the Hindi film industry.
Here are some of the most wholesome wishes for the superstar.
Director and close friend Karan Johar took to Instagram to pen a wholesome birthday post for his ‘pose’.
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest inspirations for every outsider and actor. His success story is something that most newcomers, especially those not from Mumbai, look up to for motivation. He is a self-made man. A legend, a star!