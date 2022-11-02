Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today, 2nd November. For years now, fans have celebrated his birthday, like a festival, with him by gathering outside his house, Mannat. The superstar waves at his fans and greets them with his iconic pose. Happy SRK day to you!

Social media has been flooded with love and wishes for the superstar. He is being hailed by his fans and colleagues for his impact on the Hindi film industry.

Here are some of the most wholesome wishes for the superstar.

Director and close friend Karan Johar took to Instagram to pen a wholesome birthday post for his ‘pose’.

Happy birthday king khan @iamsrk

You truly are an inspirational individual and a blessing in anybody's life..I'm wishing you a wonderful day today and many more years of happiness ahead!!❤️👑#HappyBirthdaySRK #sharukhkhan #SRK𓃵 pic.twitter.com/g5O8IsKqD2 — Nidhi (@Nidhiiiii__) November 2, 2022

As fans celebrates Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, a poster of the #SRK has gone viral.



A fan-made poster doing the rounds sees SRK basking in the light as fans cheer him on. 'Happy 57th birthday SRK' reads the text on the poster. #PathaanTeaserOn2Nov #sharukhkhan pic.twitter.com/q1Ap5i4KkK — Asia News (@asianewsteam) November 2, 2022

this birthday feels more like a festival



huge gathering has started way before the actual day. Big Portals r also covering this, Indicating fans excitement on Return of King on Big Screen. #PathaanTeaser #SRK pic.twitter.com/AcyNAYjXRb — ravn⚡ (@rrrishb) October 31, 2022

Happiest birthday #SRK! Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for helping me create this mad project; thank you for appreciating it and the true "economics of things"; I owe you so much. I'm pretty glad you were born 🙂 May you always be loved. May you always be love. pic.twitter.com/m9OUOuSc5n — Shrayana B (@BShrayana) November 2, 2022

A very Happy Birthday to the Badshah of Bollywood aka King Khan aka Shahrukh Khan. There can never be another one like him. A truly special man we all love @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #SRK𓃵 #SRK57 #SRK #SRKBirthday pic.twitter.com/OTU1qKMqSv — Neha Khanna (@nehakhanna_07) November 2, 2022

Bollywood didn't make him famous…he made bollywood famous

Happy birthday #SRK #Pathaan — Akram Bob (@akramb0b) November 2, 2022

Wishing the icon of bollywood the man who carried the Indian film industry to the next level on a global scale #SRK all the success health and fortune as he is about to celebrate his 57 th birthday, hopefully his best days are undoubtedly ahead for him #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/nJoVkgzOM9 — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) November 1, 2022

He once said "Mohabbat mei shartein nahi hoti toh afsoos bhi nahi hona chahiye." That's why we love @iamsrk with no conditions and no regrets. Happy birthday to the king of all hearts! ❤#SRK𓃵 #SRKBirthday #SRKUniverse — Sadia (@musingshehjar) November 2, 2022

Happy birthday @iamsrk ❤️

you're the face I grew up watching ever since I got to know about Indian cinema.The actor I instantly fell in love with,the speaker whom I'd never stop listening to,the human who's so beautiful and pure inside out, you're truly "the last of the stars"✨ pic.twitter.com/DwZlcbaWiM — 𝐀𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥❥• (@s_Aanchal_208) November 2, 2022

if you don’t like shah rukh khan, DO NOT talk to me, do not interact with me, don't act like you know me, dont stand next to me, don't breath the same air as me, do not dare to look at me with your tasteless eyes, do not exist on the same planet as me, thanks!#HappybirthdaySRK — e🐝 (@pyaariiemu) November 2, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest inspirations for every outsider and actor. His success story is something that most newcomers, especially those not from Mumbai, look up to for motivation. He is a self-made man. A legend, a star!