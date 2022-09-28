India is a fascinating place. With all its beauty, rich culture, history and everything else that it has to offer, there’s also a list of Bizarre Happenings in India that sometimes sound like a work of fiction. Here are some of such happenings you should read about.

1. The Mysterious Skeleton Lake

Roopkund, a high-altitude glacial lake in Uttarakhand, is known as Mystery Lake or Skeleton Lake. But how did it get these names? Well, the lake gets the name from its naturally preserved human skeletons. According to researchers, these human remains belong to three distinct groups of people who died in two independent events as opposed to the local legends which talk about a semi-legendary event when a single group of people was killed in a sudden and violent hailstorm in the 9th century.

2. The serial killer who killed for no reason at all

Back in the mid-1900s, there was a man who had terrorized the northern suburbs of Mumbai. His name was Raman Raghav who killed people, including children, ruthlessly with a baton, smashing their skulls and breaking their jaws. When he was arrested, he confessed to 40 murders. The reason? No reason at all. He killed all those people for no reason at all.

3. The ghost village Kuldhara

Once a prosperous village, Kuldhara is now an abandoned village in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The reason why it became abandoned in the 19th century is unknown, and that ignites people’s interest in this village. Local legend claims that while deserting the village, the villagers cursed it to remain inhabited. Whenever people tried to reinhabit it they experienced paranormal activities, and hence fled the place, leaving it a ghost village.

4. The Ayurvedic doctor turned serial killer

“Doctor Death” Devendra Sharma, who was an Ayurvedic Doctor by profession, killed over 40 drivers over a period of 2 years just to steal their vehicles. Not just that, he also admitted to having committed over 100 murders. How did he hide the bodies? He threw all of the dead bodies in the Hazara Canal to be consumed by crocodiles.

5. The village of twins

Kodinhi is a village in Malappuram, Kerala, which is famously known as the village of twins due to its astonishing number of twins. The first association of twins in the country, The Twins and Kins Association, was also founded in the village. There are close to 204 pairs of twins and two sets of triplets in the village. Even women who are married off to faraway places are also known to give birth to twins.

6. The Burari Deaths

The spine-chilling story of Burari Deaths was even made into a Netflix series. For the unversed, 11 members across 3 generations of the same family committed suicide in a cult-like manner. The bodies were apparently found hanging from a grill in the ceiling, their faces wrapped, mouths duct-taped and hands tied behind their back.

Check Out | 10 Even More Creepy Wikipedia Pages To Read & Freak Yourself Out With