We have another trailer for a spine-chilling thriller, Blurr, this week. With the right amount of suspense and drama, this thriller will keep us on the edge of our seats.

The trailer revolves around Gayatri (Taapsee Pannu), who visits a hill station and learns that her blind twin sister, Gautami, has committed suicide. She grows suspicious and starts investigating her suicide. However, there’s a slight twist in the plot where she, herself, begins to lose her eyesight.

The movie, which is the official remake of the Spanish movie Julia’s Eyes, includes an ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah and Kruttika Desai, to name a few.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the movie marks Taapsee Pannu’s debut as a producer under her banner Outsiders Films and is all set to release on December 9 on ZEE5.

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer.