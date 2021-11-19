Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani was a brilliant thriller that served high on suspense and fear, especially with the character of insurance agent-cum-contract killer, Bob Biswas. And now, Diya Annapurna Ghosh is all set to take us through his story with tZee5 original, Bob Biswas.

Starring Abishek Bachchan in the titular role, the trailer hints at how Biswas restarts his journey after a coma causes him to forget his criminal past. But what follows after his recovery, and how he falls back into the business of contract killing, seems to form the crux of the story.

The film also stars Chitrangada Singh as Biswas' wife. From the looks of the trailer, it does appear that Biswas' family has no idea of his alternate career. However, there are certain people who want him to start killing again, while there are others who suspect him of foul play.

It is also apparent that the film is set at a time before Kahaani, because as fans would remember, Biswas was not only a regular at contract killing in the film, but also died in an accident.

Though there is no confirmation on whether the film ties up to Kahaani, speculations over why Saswata Chatterjee, who played Bob Biwas in Kahaani, was not cast as the protagonist have been running wild ever since the film was announced.

While Bachchan is definitely impressive in the trailer, only time will tell if he, and the story, can manage to infuse the same sense of fear that Kahaani did.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on Zee5 on December 3, 2021.