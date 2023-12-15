Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal made us think hard (ki inki kya majboori rahi hogi). The movie showcased several disturbing issues and sadly, glorified them too. One of the most unsettling scenes was the fight sequence in the climax scene.

In a recent interview, Bobby Deol made some revelations about the movie’s climactic action scene.

He revealed that there was a kissing scene between Abrar Haque (Bobby Deol) and Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) in the final action scene.

“He (the director) said, ‘You’re fighting, and you suddenly kiss him, and then you don’t give up, and he kills you’. But he removed the kiss. There was a kiss.”

He also said that it could be included in the uncut digital release of the movie, which could be longer than the movie’s current run time.

A progressive man-to-man kiss in this highly problematic movie? This seems like a nightmare.