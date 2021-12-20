I was fangirling over our friendly neighbourhood Spidey swinging his way through the streets, saving lives until I learnt that Lord Bobby did this way before.

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home might be the world's messiah with all the superpower he's got but Lord Bobby proves that one doesn't have to be a Spiderman to be a superhero. That's how legends talk.

You don't have to be Spiderman to be a superhero pic.twitter.com/Ag0ZTsuen4 — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) December 19, 2021

In a clip from Vaada Raha…I promise, two doctors (one being Lord bobby himself) discuss Bobby's supernatural skills as a doctor. The other doctor Monish Behl curiously asks,

No, but really, samajh mein nahi aata tu karta kaise hai. Jaise koi insaan building se gir raha ho, aur tu achanak uski jaan bacha le, Spiderman ki tarah!

Lord Bobby, however, being as modest as ever replies,

Max, I don't do anything by myself, and neither am I Spiderman, dude! You know I love life and when in pain, people give up the hope to live. And I just give them back what they have lost, Hope.

Just like Max, Desis from the Bobby-verse are 'impressed' by Lord Bobby's profound thoughts. Check out their reactions.

With great power comes great resposibility 🤘 https://t.co/tUc50aAyCU — AXE (@iamaxe_) December 20, 2021

Is there anything in the world our bobby can't do?



"No" 🔥🙏 https://t.co/84j3IKzkqE — عبدالکریم (@RecklessSinner_) December 19, 2021

How has Bobby done a scene for literally every situation 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Tc1dYpcrf7 — Sana (@sanaafsal) December 19, 2021

I know it was already fantastic but No Way Home would have been so much better if it had Bobby — Fatema Danyal (@fatema_danyal) December 19, 2021

Spiderman ko Bobby bhai kacha jaba jaaway — Okash Khawaja (@binarydebt) December 19, 2021

Bobbywood > Spider verse https://t.co/Kk7b6oL9UM — Hrithik Roshan Fan (@iHrithiksSniper) December 19, 2021

Dukh dard mein log jeene ki umeed kho dete hain, aur main unhein wahi deta hoon jo woh kho chuke hain- Umeed. Baba Bobby Ki Jai Ho.🙏 https://t.co/MiU3fUYMMW — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) December 19, 2021

Indeed, not all heroes wear capes.