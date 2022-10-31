Everyone from the 90s will agree it was the best time ever—when pop culture hit our lives and gave us some cool things to vibe at. Bollywood in the 90s was a whole different world, and we all miss the movies and styles it had. Till today, the 90s Bollywood is deep-rooted in our lives and has been our inspiration for romance. Not to mention the quirky songs are still the heart and soul of every party.

That said, let’s take a moment to appreciate the ethnicity and beauty we got to see in the 90s. Bollywood actresses looked real and relatable to us, and this clip reminded us of that beautiful time.

Have a look:

The clip has gone viral with more than 2 million views and growing. Twittizens are hailing the beauties of the 90s and have so many beautiful compliments for them.

Apart from real beauty, they all are really talented just see their facial expressions, clarity of speech, physical expressivity and the way to project their drama in 90's movies without any support which lacks in today's actresses as they are only good for one thing i.e glamour https://t.co/enagiVQxfo — Manoj Sharma 🇮🇳 (@sharmaaa_manoj) October 31, 2022

Embrace your curls and waves, ladies…. Beautiful women! 😍 https://t.co/lMrNtdPY1K — Nushi (@AnuNushi) October 31, 2022

90s cool toned makeup >>>>> https://t.co/u2Ivb82Cwf — vyol (@jenosoftness) October 31, 2022

mothers. grew up watching them. boy, was i obsessed w old to mid 2000s bollywood! https://t.co/ET1ej5LKTj — goddess (@waterisback) October 30, 2022

these are some beautiful women, no make up, no filter nothing, just pure beauty 😭😭😭 https://t.co/mlXvFNEmWC — 🛸 (@mvccido_szn) October 30, 2022

Having them and you are saying me people were watching movies for khans and deols???!!!! https://t.co/E2Jpsb193o — Era (@faithinsolo) October 30, 2022

kajol with her curly hair and light unibrow was everything to me in middle school 😭💖 I remember being so disappointed going from DDLJ and KKHH to a more recent movie and seeing how that was all smoothed right off of her 😭😭😭 https://t.co/U5PjQ0xb13 — Pearl 🌸 | on that kghn event grind 📝 (@pearlsephoni) October 30, 2022

I dig natural looking hair more than sleek straight always. Sleek is good but not always. 90s hair and early 2000s hair was bomb af https://t.co/5SihYwK1W2 — acaiborg (@cyborggbb) October 30, 2022

I don't think any woman's beauty has ever shocked me to the core like Aishwarya 😭 https://t.co/LO7vEu2AYZ — peach (@Suno0o0o0o) October 30, 2022

No doubt the ’90s were the best times of our lives.