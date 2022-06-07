When it comes to all the cool action scenes we get to witness in Bollywood films, do you ever wonder which stunts have been done by the actors themselves? I know I do!

So, in case you're just as interested to know, here is a list of times actors performed their own stunts. Read on to know more.

1. Priyanka Chopra

In an interview, Priyanka Chopra talked about how she did most of the stunts in Quantico 3 herself. The actor even admitted to getting a concussion while doing one of the stunts!

2. Katrina Kaif

Around the time Bang Bang released, Katrina Kaif talked about doing her own stunts in the film with very little help from stunt performers. She has even done most of her own stunts in Tiger Zinda Hai and Dhoom 3. How cool is that?

#KatrinaKaif does her own stunts in #BangBangMovie - here's proof. Chck her out in ths action sequence wth the seabob pic.twitter.com/UR30o0M42i — Star Studios (@starstudios_) September 18, 2014

3. Hrithik Roshan

Likewise, Hrithik Roshan also did his own stunts in Bang Bang. He even suffered a head injury that ultimately lead to surgery while performing the stunts. The actor has also done the stunts in War himself.

4. Akshay Kumar

This is definitely not surprising. Akshay Kumar does his own stunts, and is known for it. For instance, the bike to helicopter action scene we saw in Sooryavanshi was done only, and only by him!

5. Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff, as we all know, is incredibly disciplined in his fitness and has learnt Kalaripayattu, Kung Fu and Krav Maga. So, the fact that he did his own stunts in the 2014 film Heropanti, is not at all shocking to hear.

6. Vidyut Jamwal

According to reports, Vidyut Jamwal did the stunts in Commando without any harnesses or cables! Additionally, a whole stunt team was flown in from South Africa and the action sequences were designed specifically for Jamwal.

7. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan uploaded a photo of himself performing a stunt for his crime thriller Raees, back in 2016. Apparently, it was done without any cables.

8. Taapsee Pannu

From Naam Shabana and Judwaa 2 to Baby, Taapsee Pannu has done a lot of her films' stunts on her own.

9. John Abraham

Similarly, John Abraham has also done a majority of his own stunts. Especially in movies such as Force, Rocky Handsome and Force 2. In fact, the actor has no complaints about it, even if he ends up suffering a few injuries along the way.

10. Ajay Devgn

Actor Ajay Devgn is also known for doing his own action scenes and stunts. And in Singham, Rohit Shetty designed the stunts himself, which was apparently a big reason Devgn did the stunts without any professional stunt performers' help. .

Putting in the work like absolute legends.