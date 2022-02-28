Bollywood brides and Sabyasachi outfits are a match made in heaven. With lehengas and sarees that make the bride look every inch an Indian princess, the designer has his way of making a woman shine on her big day.

While Sabyasachi is a very popular choice among Bollywood actors who get married, there are many who chose to ditch the norm and pick other designers. Here are 12 such Bollywood brides who got married in an outfit other than by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and looked stunning.

1. Sheetal Thakur

Sheetal Thakur, who recently married actor Vikrant Massey, looked lovely in her bright red Anita Dongre lehenga, with a touch of her Himachali roots.

2. Shibani Dandekar

Shibani, who got hitched to actor Farhan Akhtar, ditched all conventional bridal outfits and chose to go for a red wedding gown. The mermaid style gown was by JADE by Monica and Karishma.

3. Dia Mirza

Actor Dia Mirza tied the knot last year in February and picked a bright red and gold saree from Raw Mango. With heavy polki and gold jewellery, she kept it simple yet elegant.

4. Neha Dhupia

Ditching traditional red choices, Neha Dhupia made a statement in her minimalist pastel pink lehenga by couturier Anita Dongre. The actor looked ravishing in her silk blush outfit paired with a gulband necklace.

5. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal looked like a dream in her heavily embellished red Anamika Khanna lehenga, which she paired with a waist belt. Her jewellery, by Sunita Shekhawat, complemented her look.

6. Sonam Kapoor

The actor's unusual choice for her big day made the fashion police debate over shifting bridal picks, but nevertheless, she looked regal in her vintage style traditional red and gold lehenga by Anuradha Vakil.

7. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan honoured her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, by wearing her age-old sharara on her wedding day. The rust-orange heavily gold-embroidered bridal piece was sent to veteran designer Ritu Kumar for restoring and further embellishing the sharara.

8. Gauhar Khan

Gauhar Khan opted for a gorgeous silver and gold traditional gharara by Pakistani designer Saira Shakira from Laam, one of the biggest fashion labels of Pakistan. Her dark makeup looked beautiful with her pastel outfit.

9. Shilpa Shetty

Choosing to look like the classic Indian bride, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra took the plunge in a Tarun Tahiliani custom red sari, with elements of traditional Maharashtra and Punjab. Giving royal vibes, Shilpa chose to wear heavy, vintage jewellery.

10. Preity Zinta

Looking gorgeous in a bright red classy lehenga, actor Preity Zinta chose designer Manish Malhotra for her wedding day. Her jewellery added a Rajasthani touch to her ensemble.

11. Genelia D'Souza

As Genelia married in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding, the actor chose to don a classic bright red custom-made saree by designer Neeta Lulla. She wore heavy classic jewellery and looked beautiful.

12. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Another Neeta Lulla bride, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to go for a golden kanjeevaram saree for her big day. Her saree was embellished with Swarovski crystals and gold threads.

Such happy, pretty bridal pictures make me want to marry right away. BRB, finding a dulha.