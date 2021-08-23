When it comes to celebs getting their own wax statues at museums, one would think of that as a moment of pride. Unless of course, the statues are absolutely horrific, and look nothing like them.

Here are some of the strangest looking wax statues of Bollywood celebrities, that'll make you wince with embarrasment.

1. Kareena Kapoor

Jab we did not meet Kareena Kapoor at Madame Tussauds, because this for sure doesn't look like the actor herself.

2. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has wax statues in three different locations around the world. And, none of them look like her!

Katrina Kaif's statue in Madame Tussauds New York! pic.twitter.com/jlL6GNXV3O — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) April 13, 2018

3. Amitabh Bachchan

Errr... maybe this would be Amitabh Bachchan if he played the lead in Tere Naam?

4. Shahrukh Khan

Hello? Where is the charming man desi girls everywhere fell in love with?

5. Aishwarya Rai

This, ladies and gentlemen is how you make one of the most beautiful women on earth look the complete opposite.

6. Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit's Madame Tussauds statue looks more like an Indian version of Barbie, and don't get us wrong, Barbie's great, but Madhuri Dixit has our hearts forever.

7. Hrithik Roshan

Aaand, Hrithik Roshan's statue looks like a Ken doll! Yes, the man is very handsome, but more so in a Greek god sort of way.

8. Salman Khan

I get that they made the statue based on a much younger Salman Khan, but they also just turned Hum Aapke Hain Koun into aap hain koun?

9. Ranveer Singh

This wax statue of Ranveer Singh in Grevin, Paris legitimately looks like Shiamak Davar and Ranveer had a child.

What have they done to his face?! He looks like a hybrid between Sriram Nene and Ray Romano! pic.twitter.com/snkVwAJ1RJ — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) July 7, 2017

10. Sunny Leone

Again, a wax statue that looks like a variation of Barbie. Phew, and we thought mirrors and photos make us look different.

Need us some better Bollywood celeb wax statues.