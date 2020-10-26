Bollywood isn't unknown to fights but mostly things start and end with rumours. Not the ones below, though. These are instances of celebs fighting it out on social media without any inhibitions. Here you go.

1. In one of her recent interviews, Kangana Ranaut called Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu 'B grade actresses' and 'needy outsiders', with respect to nepotism. Both the actors responded to her and it became a topic of national discussion soon.

Both Taapsee and Swara chose to be sarcastic, and tweeted:

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Okay so while on topic.. full disclosure & confession.

I am needy.

I need respectful public interaction.

I need rationality and logic in debate.

I need sane, civil and decent public discourse.

I need rule of law.

and I need FACTS !

What do you need? #NeedyOutsider

🤓🤓🤓 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 20, 2020

2. Back in 2015, actor Kushal Tandon accused Ameesha Patel of disrespecting the national anthem in a movie theater with tweets that have now been deleted. An agitated Ameesha then posted her response, saying that she was experiencing 'girly problems'.

Idiot kushal Tandon had the nerve to tweet that I didn't get up during national anthem. Did the jackass ask why? — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) October 26, 2015

Women we all need to slap kushal. I had the monthly girly problem. Getting up wud have caused a blood flow on the theatre ground — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) October 26, 2015

I waited for the film to start so I cud address my GirLY problem in the bathroom. Didn't know that kushal wud make it a national issue — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) October 26, 2015

I feel like laughing because no one including me n my friends even recognised him. He needed 2 tweet for publicity. What a jackass — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) October 26, 2015

Obviously kushal had no mothers n sisters or any steady girlfriend so he doesn't know when to open his durty mouth n respect girly intimacy — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) October 26, 2015

It is disgusting to all women that I had to openly justify a regular problem that women face evry month.. Kushal is an asshole — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) October 26, 2015

(Unfortunately) not the one to give up, Kushal tweeted this a few days later.

Yes bro period https://t.co/1yH2vaOuhf — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) October 26, 2015

SMH.

3. After the release of the first installation of SOTY, Ram Gopal Varma posted a tweet about the movie, which, honestly, is tough to understand or explain. Karan did not like that and tweeted his response, which got ample media coverage.

@RGVzoomin ....Disaster of the year is your territory Ramu...no one can ever replace the comfortable place you have made for yourself there. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2013

Later, Ramu came up with this excuse to make himself look innocent. It was silly but thankfully things ended there.

@karanjohar hey karan my tweet was in a series I put on teachers day nd that tweet was about some1 taking off from u meaning it a compliment — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 5, 2013

4. After the release of I Hate Luv Storys, Shobhaa De published a blog titled I Hate Dumb Storys, in which she called Sonam 'a lassie who lacks oomph'. Taking serious offense, Sonam hit out at Shobhaa with tweets that she later regretted posting.

Taking a dig at Shobhaa De, Sonam had written:

Guys please don’t take Shobhaa De seriously. She’s a fossil who’s getting no action and going through menopause. So just for her.

However, realising that she may have taken things a bit too far, she apologised for the same and tweeted:

Mrs De I owe you an apology for getting personal. I'm ashamed for my momentary lapse in judgement. And apologetic.. Every writer and journalist and audience are entitled to their opinion and I respect that.

Shobhaa too appreciated Sonam's performance in Raanjhanaa.

Well, at least this one has a happy ending.

5. Comedian Karan Talwar, also known as Bollywood Gandu, posted a tweet trolling Abhishek Bachchan, back in 2015. Which wasn't something new, except this time Abhishek decided not to stay silent and gave a perfect clap-back.

In a tweet which has now been deleted, Karan wrote:

Life is not about answers but questions. Where is my career going? Am I making enough money? Why am I still following @juniorbachchan ?

And this was Abhishek's response to the same.

@BollywoodGandu here are the answers: 1. Nowhere 2. For your skill set? Hell yeah! 3. I don’t know. I unfollowed you years ago. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 28, 2015

Karan Talwar, more motivated than ever, wrote back saying, "@juniorbachchan looks like you and I have a lot in common. Except whatever little I've made of myself - it's without my papas help".

Now it was Abhishek's turn again and this was his comeback.

@BollywoodGandu wow!!! Great come back buddy. Never heard that before. Ouch! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 28, 2015

One would think that this would end the argument, but no, that didn't happen. In retaliation, Karan wrote this:

@juniorbachchan what to do, this is why the career has gone nowhere.

And Abhishek, this:

@BollywoodGandu and unlike you…. Whatever I am today is because if my family. And am very proud of that. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 28, 2015

This seemingly never-ending fight continued as Karan made another personal remark.

Sorry guys. I shouldn't have said @juniorbachchan is famous because of his father. It's actually his wife.

To which, KRK responded this time (don't ask why IDK man) and that was that.

According to my news @juniorbachchan is going to start best n biggest film of his career soon. And I can say tat it's the right decision. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 28, 2015

@kamaalrkhan thank you bhaijaan — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 28, 2015

This went on for so long, our species evolved a bit.

6. The spat between Sonu Nigam and T-series owners turned ugly and a lot of claims were made from both sides, leading to several online debates.

After the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on Instagram, saying that he won't be surprised if more people take such a step in future, especially from the music industry.

Later, in another video, he named T-series owner Bhushan Kumar, calling him a 'mafia' who doesn't promote new talent. Sonu also reminded Bhushan of the times he'd asked the singer to work for him or save him from underworld dons.

This did not go down well with Divya Khosla (Bhushan's wife), who retaliated by saying that T-series gave Sonu a break and that if he had any problem, he should have spoken out before.

People got heavily involved in this fight and several hashtags, including #UnsubscribeTSeries started trending in no time.

7. A rather problematic war of words started between Ram Gopal Verma and Anurag Kahyap after the former made a comment on Bombay Velvet, Kashyap's passion project that did not do well at the box office. This led to a series of tweets and many a personal remark.

It all began when Anurag said that despite the movie not earning well, he had no regrets about making it. RGV, who had nothing to do with anything, thought it was required of him to comment.

A director standing by his film rejected by the audience is like him telling a girl "I love myself and I don't care if you don't love me" — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 17, 2015

Kashyap did not like this and wrote:

@RGVzoomin sir i love you too much.. now put that Vodka aside and sleep.. lots of kisses — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 17, 2015

From that point on, things got very predictable and nasty as you'd expect.

@anuragkashyap72 well sir for ur info I stopped drinking ...I am not into kissing men but love you too — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 18, 2015

@anuragkashyap72 Sir u very well know that I luv u more than u luv me and I suggest that we both have coffee with Karan — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 18, 2015

8. A totally avoidable fight ensued between Twinkle Khanna and Chetan Bhagat and for some reason, it had a lot to do with dog puke.

Basically, a person tweeted to Twinkle Khanna and said, "You are an amazing writer, you don't need to change your name to Chetali Bhagat".

Responding to the same, she wrote:

I do!He gets to judge NachBaliye and i get to judge if that gross thing on my floor is dog puke or poop #SuchIsLife https://t.co/glVOtvREii — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 27, 2015

Now, we all know Chetan isn't exactly very zen about these things, so he got back at her and from that point on, there was no looking back.

well, i'd say u have the bigger challenge girl..btw, how do u tell the difference between the two anyway? https://t.co/F2GhJvI3dA — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 27, 2015

it's a short life-if lucky enough 2 get opportunities to do diverse things then one should @chetan_bhagat write a bestseller abt it too :) — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 27, 2015

u nailed it..it is YOLO..nobody offered me barsaat, or baadshah..else u know.. https://t.co/D6lFopxD4k — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 27, 2015

Well if u were taller,had more hair u could have got bobbydeol's role&if were way cooler,than Srk would be jobless:) https://t.co/LZFAgdX4PC — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 27, 2015

Maturity at its peak.

9. Back in 2014, KRK and Kapil Sharma got involved in a Twitter fight, most of which cannot be found on the platform now.

This was when Kapil was going to make his debut with Yashraj movie and KRK taunted him for the same.

SMS of Nargis - I was shocked to hear offer of YRF to do film with comedian Kapil Sharma. I think they forgot that I was launched with Ranbir.

Most tweets have now been deleted but this is how some of it unfolded.

Kapil:@kamaalrkhan call me if you have guts. I will show you how to deal with a Punjabi guy.





KRK: People please don’t mind his tweet because he always becomes a tiger after drinking. Nasha utarne ke baad fir chuhaa ban jaata hai.





Kapil: Don't know who is this par bahut jaldi iska munh aur ghar tootne waala hai. Can't help it, Punjabi blood.





KRK: Kapil Bhai I was really scared. Believe me bhai I am shivering till now. Utni piya kar jitni control kar sakta hai.





Kapil: This is my last tweet to you. Agar famous hona hai to apne dum pe kuch kar. Don't use my name. Thappad bahut bhaari hai mera.

10. Angry over Arbaaz Khan replacing his brother Abhinav Kashyap to direct Dabangg 2, Anurag Kashyap openly fired shots at Salman. However, after a few tweets back and forth, he admitted to his mistake and all was good.

An agitated Anurag started the fight by tweeting, "Salman Khan thinks he made my brother's life, hope he does the same for Arbaaz when he does Dabangg 2".

This did not go down well with Arbaaz who responded, "Salman Khan has already made my life with Dabangg and I appreciate it. I don't need Dabangg 2 for that. We gave Abhinav an opportunity. Why wasn't Anurag backing his brother at that time? Where was he when his brother was doing rounds of the industry with his script for two years?".

As a response to which, Anurag issued an apology and the matter was settled.

I wish them luck. I am thankful they gave my brother the break. I apologise to everyone (for the earlier comment). I was drunk and upset at the time. In reply to Arbaaz, the reason I didn't support Abhinav is because my brother wanted to make it on his own without my help.

11. The time when Siddharth Mallya and Ayesha Takia got into a tiff over the latter's sister being misbehaved with by Kingfisher Airlines staff.

Ayesha revealed the details of the matter with a tweet that read, "The worst airline, Kingfisher!!!shockingly baddddddddddd airport staff behavior at Delhi airport with my sister. This disgustingly behaved Kingfisher staff called Vinay Podwal just tore my sister's boarding pass and misbehaved with her!!!!".

Following this, Siddharth got involved and asked if she is 'an actor of some sort'. Ayesha, in turn, asked him to 'learn some manners'.

12. When controversial British journalist and television personality Piers Morgan, tried to troll Indians for celebrating two silver medals in Rio Olympics, Chetan Bhagat proudly defended the nation. However, he ended up misspelling Chetan's name and it got a little embarrassing when he couldn't understand his jokes either.

13. At IIFA Awards 2011, Ameesha Patel and Bipasha Basu ended up wearing the same dress on the red carpet. Though their dresses were in different colours, Bipasha decided to taunt Ameesha about it without taking her name and Ameesha, obviously, responded too.

After the event, Bipasha tweeted, "Last night a fellow actress landed up wearing the same dress in a different colour as me on the green carpet! It was quite amusing even for me".

As a response to which, Ameesha wrote, "Fortunately I don't need to copy anyone...I know you all are upset at some nasty and unrequired comments made by another actor. But don't be upset. I'm really unaffected.

14. Kangana and comedian Kunal Kamra got into a fight, after she said that it takes a 'spiritual core to recognise' delusions of the entertainment world. Kunal retweeted her statement and the argument began.

These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect ,spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT 🙂 https://t.co/gSz5ftXZoc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

In a democracy it is the duty of the constitution to protect a revolutionary voice. Here in this case you see two aspects of the glorious democracy ‘The protector’ and ‘ The protected’. You will never make it to any of them. Be someone who means something to this nation 🙂 https://t.co/0ul1IUmDgV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

15. Shobhaa De picked up a (totally avoidable) fight with Minissha Lamba when she took to Twitter and wrote, "Poor Minissha: Lamba race ki ghodi or lame duck? Warning to other Bollywood wannabes to leave those borrowed rocks at home. Dazzle with your talent".

To this Minissha responded by writing, "Ms. De, real writers write books. Slandering on Twitter is a job of the less gifted. 'Dazzle with your talent' Ms.De, not ur slander".

UGH, my head hurts.