Sometimes you read news of a celebrity's kid debuting or just chilling with friends and it is a bit of a shocker to see that they're all grown up! Such is the case with so many celebs whose children are now in the public eye more often.

So, if you're curious about how some of these children turned out, keep scrolling.

1. Sunny Deol

Most of us have heard of Sunny Deol's older son Karan Deol, but recent news of his younger son Rajveer Deol being cast in a debut project by Avnish Barjatya has been circulating. So, both his sons are in quite a lot of limelight now.

2. Akshay Kumar

Wasn't it just yesterday Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were clicking photos with their thirteen-year-old son Aarav Kumar? Now all of a sudden he is eighteen and taller than his mom.

3. Mohnish Bahl

I think we can all agree to the fact that Pranutan Bahl is a spitting image of her grandmother Nutan! She has already starred in a couple of films (Notebook, Helmet, and Phir Hasenge: Vibhas).

4. Govinda

Govinda's kids Yashvardhan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja (AKA Narmada) have both begun their film careers. Tina has acted in the film Second Hand Husband, and Yashvardhan is working behind the camera by assisting directors such as Sajid Nadiadwala.

5. Javed Jaffrey

Javed Jaffrey's son Meezaan debuted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal, while his sister Alaviaa Jaffrey is often seen and noticed for the bomb photos she posts on her IG account.

6. Anurag Kashyap

We recently saw Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah speak up about people trolling her on the images she posted of herself in lingerie. That was a significant moment- because everyone took note of how she took advantage of the influence she holds in a responsible way.

7. Kajol And Ajay Devgn

What? Nysa Devgan is already seventeen? Is time not functioning properly?

8. Sanjay Dutt

I believe most of us know of Trishala Dutt, but once again, it is a slight shocker to see her all grown-up.

9. Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol's son oldest son Aryaman Deol is nineteen years old, while his younger one, Dharam is sixteen. And TBH Aryaman looks quite similar to his grandfather, Dharmendra.

10. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma's daughter Samaira Kapoor is about sixteen years old now. Sixteen. Already!

11. Shweta Tiwari

They look more like sisters than a mother-daughter duo.

12. Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia has two sons, Sagar and Kshitij Dholakia, and they're both about twenty-five years old. I mean, can you believe this babe has fully grown kids?

13. Sushmita Sen

Guys, Renee Sen is already twenty-one years old. And, she recently made a cinematic debut with Kabeer Khurana's short film Suttabaazi.

14. Aamir Khan

We've heard Aamir Khan's son Junaid is going to be debuting with a project directed by Sidharth P. Malhotra soon. And, his daughter Ira has been working in theatre for some time now.

15. Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika's son Arhaan is currently eighteen years old and by the looks of his Instagram page, he seems to be quite the guitar player.

16. Archana Puran Singh & Parmeet Sethi

Archana Puran Singh & Parmeet Sethi have two sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. Both of them have grown up to be copies of their parents!

17. Bhagyashree

The actor who became an overnight star with her movie Maine Pyaar Kiya, has two kids: Abhimanyu Dasani, Avantika Dasani. While Abhimanyu has already made his debut with the critically acclaimed movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Avantika is also into the entertainment business.

18. Mahima Chaudhry

Pardes actor Mahima Chaudhry has a daughter named Ariana Chaudhry. Recently, the two were spotted outside a dentist's clinic.

19. Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri's sons Ryan Nene and Arin Nene are 18 and 16 years old, respectively.

Has time sped up? How are all these kids already in their late teens and twenties!