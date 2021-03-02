The internet is an expert at finding dopplegangers of celebrities. At times, the resemblance is so much that we get confused if we see them side by side.

Here are 13 Bollywood celebrities and their lookalikes that will make you scratch your heads.

1. Aamna Imran as Aishwarya Rai's doppleganger.

Aamna is a beauty blogger and medical professional in the US.

2. Julia Michaels as Anushka Sharma's lookalike.

Julia is a Hollywood singer and songwriter. She is a celebrity herself.

3. Navdeep Banga as Priyanka Chopra's lookalike.

Navdeep is a Canadian fitness influencer and actor.

4. Hammad Shoaib as Ranveer Singh's doppleganger.

Hammad is a businessman in Pakistan.

5. David Saharia as Tiger Shroff's lookalike.

David is a model from Assam.

6. Mazdak Khan as Emraan Hashmi's lookalike.

Mazdak belongs to Pakistan and plans to become an actor.

7. Mubashir Malik as John Abraham's doppleganger.

Mubashir hails from Dubai and is a London-based author and television presenter.

8. Najeem Khan as Salman Khan's lookalike.

Najeem apparently played the younger version of Salman Khan in the film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

9. Amanda Cerny as Jacqueline Fernandez's lookalike.

Amanda Cerny is an American model and YouTuber.

10. Alina Rai as Katrina Kaif's lookalike.

11. Akram al-Issawi as Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike.

Akram is a Jordan photographer.

12. Majid Mir as Akshay Kumar's lookalike.

Majid belongs to Kashmir and his picture was first shared by a journalist.

Met a Kashmiri Fan of Sunil Gavasker, Majid Mir in #Kashmir Wears that hat everyday religiously 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/jNcHx5GJSK — Ashish K Singh (ABP News) (@AshishSinghLIVE) August 28, 2019

BRB, going to search my kumbh mein bichhda hua twin.