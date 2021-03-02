The internet is an expert at finding dopplegangers of celebrities. At times, the resemblance is so much that we get confused if we see them side by side.

Here are 13 Bollywood celebrities and their lookalikes that will make you scratch your heads.

1. Aamna Imran as Aishwarya Rai's doppleganger.

Aamna is a beauty blogger and medical professional in the US.

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her doppleganger Aamna Imran

2. Julia Michaels as Anushka Sharma's lookalike.

Julia is a Hollywood singer and songwriter. She is a celebrity herself.

Picture of Anushka Sharma and her doppleganger Julia Michaels
3. Navdeep Banga as Priyanka Chopra's lookalike.

Navdeep is a Canadian fitness influencer and actor.

Picture of Priyanka Chopra and her doppleganger Navdeep Banga

4. Hammad Shoaib as Ranveer Singh's doppleganger.

Hammad is a businessman in Pakistan.

Picture of Ranveer Singh and his doppleganger Hammad Shoaib

5. David Saharia as Tiger Shroff's lookalike.

David is a model from Assam.

Picture of Tiger Shroff and his lookalike David Saharia
6. Mazdak Khan as Emraan Hashmi's lookalike.

Mazdak belongs to Pakistan and plans to become an actor.

Picture of Emraan Hashmi and his lookalike Mazdak Khan

7. Mubashir Malik as John Abraham's doppleganger.

Mubashir hails from Dubai and is a London-based author and television presenter.

Picture of John Abraham and his lookalike Mubashir Malik
8. Najeem Khan as Salman Khan's lookalike.

Najeem apparently played the younger version of Salman Khan in the film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

Picture of Salman Khan and his lookalike Najeem Khan

9. Amanda Cerny as Jacqueline Fernandez's lookalike.

Amanda Cerny is an American model and YouTuber.

10. Alina Rai as Katrina Kaif's lookalike.

Picture of Katrina Kaif and her lookalike Alina Rai

11. Akram al-Issawi as Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike.

Akram is a Jordan photographer.

Picture of Shah Rukh Khan and his lookalike Akram al-Issawi
12. Majid Mir as Akshay Kumar's lookalike.

Majid belongs to Kashmir and his picture was first shared by a journalist.

