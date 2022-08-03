We all have a few things that scare the shit of us and would like to stay from. Take of instance, fear of heights, darkness, water, or death are some common phobias we all know. But a human brain is different and might have inexplicable phobias.

That said, Bollywood celebs have their own sets of fears or phobias. We compiled a list of strange things our celebs fear. Read on.

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has a phobia of Tomatoes! Yup, you read that right. This reminds me of the La Tomatina festival in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which might have worsened her condition. Pats on her back for this. Reportedly, Katrina also rejected a commercial for Tomato Ketchup because of this fear.

2. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek has a very rare and quirky phobia called fear of fruits. Yeah, you heard that right. It is also said that he has never eaten a fruit. How can one live a fruitless life?

3. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is phobic of eating food with his hands. Reports claim, he only eats with a knife and fork even if it's paranthas. Woah.

How on earth do you get to know such things about me? It’s something so personal. But yes, I do admit I suffer from this phobia.

4. Vidya Balan

Do you know when Vidya will bolt away? Well, if you bring cats in front of her. So yeah, Vidya has cat phobia.

5. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani suffers from bird phobia, she further talked about it and said:

I have a major bird phobia. I don’t know what it is but I have a major bird phobia. I’ll start crying. I could never do that Masakali song that Sonam Kapoor did. If anybody told me this is what I have to do in a movie, I would leave the film. I would totally leave the film.

6. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone suffers from Ophidiophobia which is a phobia of these slithering creatures. She is scared of snakes, as we all should because they are scary.

7. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is petrified of ceiling fans, which seems like a common phobia among many of us. He also confessed, "I have a phobia of ceiling fans. I don’t have a single ceiling fan at home."

8. Shah Rukh Khan

The King of Bollywood suffers from equinophobia or fear of horses. It is reported that SRK had a fearful experience after filming the horse-riding scene in Karan Arjun. Since that, he has not ridden a horse in any of his movies.

9. Aamir Khan

Aamir has the phobia of death anxiety or thanatophobia, it gives a fear of death all the time. He opened up about this while shooting for Dangal. It is reported that while shooting for Lagaan, Aamir had a 5-month break between his schedules and even suggested names for his replacement.

10. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam suffers from Cleithrophobia & Claustrophobia, which means the constant feeling of being trapped. For her, it manifests in the fear of elevators and closed spaces.

11. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana has a phobia of driving, it occurred when she once tried to drive and banged into an auto rickshaw. In an interview, Kangana revealed she has snake phobia and said:

I have a snake phobia. I am very very scared of snakes. I promise myself not to tell anyone because actors who are friends and co-stars, they love to know about your phobia and love to play stupid pranks.

12. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor dreads spiders and cockroaches. He goes berserk at the sight of the creepy crawlies.

13. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma who has been quite vocal about her anxiety shared she has a phobia of riding bikes. While we saw her riding a bike in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, kudos to her performance.

14. Alia Bhatt

Alia has Nyctophobia – the fear of darkness. She cannot resist darkness and would sleep with dim lights or curtains on.

15. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu is scared of her own laughter. Like any situational phobia, she developed this after working on Raaz 3.

How many of these phobias have you heard about?

